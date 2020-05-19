2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS6: All You Need To Know

The BS6 emission norms have already been implemented across India starting April 1, 2020 and automakers have been gradually updating their models to meet the stringent regulations. Toyota too has silently launched the BS6 compliant Camry Hybrid sedan in the Indian market and it has been priced at ₹ 37.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new-generation Toyota Camry Hybrid was launched in India just last year so the update remains limited to the BS6 compliant powertrain. Here's everything you need to know about the new Toyota Camry Hybrid.
- The BS6 Camry Hybrid is ₹ 93,000 more expensive compared to the BS4 model, which was launched in our market last year.
- The sedan is underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform which also spawns models like the Lexus ES 300h.
- The Camry sedan debuted Toyota's new 'keen look' design language last year and the BS6 model continues with the same design. It looks sharper adorning the new V-shaped nose upfront along with a colossal aid dam that covers almost the width of its face.
- Other elements on the Camry Hybrid include LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs), sleek LED taillights and 18-inch alloy wheels among others.
- It is offered in India in seven body colour options- Platinum Pearl White, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Burning Black, Red Mica, Phantom Brown & Graphite Metallic.
- The fancy Y-Shaped design of the central console is carried forward on the BS6 model as well and the cabin remains identical to its predecessor. It continues to come with the two-tone finish on the inside and features Onyx luxury garnish with grain and metallic texture finish.
- It is well equipped on the inside as well with features like a touchscreen infotainment system, three-zone automatic climate control, Head-Up Display, touchscreen controls on the rear armrest, adjustable rear seats, powered rear sunshade, eight-way electrically adjustable front seats and tilt and slide moon roof among others.
- In the safety department it gets features like nine airbags, antilock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake force distribution (EBD), brake assist, vehicle stability control, traction control, parking assist, tyre pressure monitoring system and ISOFIX child safety seat anchors.
- Under the hood, the 2020 Camry Hybrid gets Toyota's fourth-generation hybrid powertrain which now meets the BS6 emission standards. The 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid BS6 engine churns out 176 bhp at 5,700 rpm and 221 Nm of peak torque between 3,600 rpm and 5,200 rpm. The electric motor-generator adds 118 bhp and 202 Nm of peak torque while the combined power output is 208 bhp. The hybrid powertrain is mated to a 6-step CVT transmission.
