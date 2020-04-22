2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence Post Lockdown

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS in India. It is priced at ₹ 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and that's great because even with all the updates, the motorcycle is priced the same as the outgoing model. The good news is that Triumph Motorcycles India has started taking the bookings for the motorcycle at a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. The deliveries for the motorcycle will begin once the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

(The 765 cc, triple engine tuned by Triumph's Moto2 engine development team, makes 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm)

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with a re-worked engine that meets the latest Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms. It also gets better mid-range performance translating in to 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent extra power between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm. Maximum power output is rated 121 bhp coming in at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The engine includes a new exhaust cam, new intake duct, lighter crank and clutch and has 7 per cent less rolling inertia.

(The overall silhoette, dimensions, chassis and swingarm remain the same on the 2020 model)

In terms of visual cues, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains the same dimensions, same silhouette and same chassis. The design changes include the new LED headlight with aggressive, eyebrow-like strip of LED DRLs giving it a hint of aggressiveness and renewed appeal. The TFT instrument console has a new design too and is now more comprehensive. The body panels, fly-screen, side panels, seat cowl and belly pan have all been updated too.

