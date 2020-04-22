New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Bookings Open; Deliveries To Commence Post Lockdown

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS has been launched in India at a price of Rs. 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India). For the new model year, the motorcycle gets a bunch of updates. Bookings for the new Street Triple RS have now begun for a token amount of Rs. 1 lakh.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is priced at Rs. 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom)

Highlights

  • The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets a bunch of updates
  • The booking amount for the motorcycle is Rs. 1 lakh
  • Deliveries for the 2020 Street Triple will begin once lockdown lifts

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS in India. It is priced at ₹ 11.13 lakh (ex-showroom, India) and that's great because even with all the updates, the motorcycle is priced the same as the outgoing model. The good news is that Triumph Motorcycles India has started taking the bookings for the motorcycle at a token amount of ₹ 1 lakh. The deliveries for the motorcycle will begin once the Coronavirus lockdown is lifted.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India

Triumph

Triumph Bikes

Rocket 3 R

Tiger 800

Bonneville Bobber

Street Triple RS

Bonneville T120

Tiger 1200

Bonneville T100

Speed Twin

Street Triple S

Street Twin

Street Scrambler

Thruxton R

Scrambler 1200

Speedmaster

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review

34nibpdc

(The 765 cc, triple engine tuned by Triumph's Moto2 engine development team, makes 121 bhp at 11,750 rpm and 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm)

The new 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets updated with a re-worked engine that meets the latest Euro 5 and Bharat Stage VI (BS6) emission norms. It also gets better mid-range performance translating in to 9 per cent more peak torque, and 9 per cent extra power between 6,000 and 8,000 rpm. Maximum power output is rated 121 bhp coming in at 11,750 rpm, while peak torque is 79 Nm at 9,350 rpm. The engine includes a new exhaust cam, new intake duct, lighter crank and clutch and has 7 per cent less rolling inertia.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: 5 New Changes

082up4bo

(The overall silhoette, dimensions, chassis and swingarm remain the same on the 2020 model)

0 Comments

In terms of visual cues, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS retains the same dimensions, same silhouette and same chassis. The design changes include the new LED headlight with aggressive, eyebrow-like strip of LED DRLs giving it a hint of aggressiveness and renewed appeal. The TFT instrument console has a new design too and is now more comprehensive. The body panels, fly-screen, side panels, seat cowl and belly pan have all been updated too.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Triumph Rocket 3 R with Immediate Rivals

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph
Rocket 3 R

Popular Triumph Bikes

Triumph Rocket 3 R
Triumph Rocket 3 R
₹ 18 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 800
Triumph Tiger 800
₹ 12 - 15.17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Bobber
₹ 10.08 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple RS
Triumph Street Triple RS
₹ 11.13 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T120
Triumph Bonneville T120
₹ 9.78 Lakh *
Triumph Tiger 1200
Triumph Tiger 1200
₹ 17 Lakh *
Triumph Bonneville T100
Triumph Bonneville T100
₹ 8.7 Lakh *
Triumph Speed Twin
Triumph Speed Twin
₹ 9.46 Lakh *
Triumph Street Triple S
Triumph Street Triple S
₹ 9.2 Lakh *
Triumph Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
₹ 7.45 Lakh *
Triumph Street Scrambler
Triumph Street Scrambler
₹ 8.55 Lakh *
Triumph Thruxton R
Triumph Thruxton R
₹ 11.92 Lakh *
Triumph Scrambler 1200
Triumph Scrambler 1200
₹ 10.73 Lakh *
Triumph Speedmaster
Triumph Speedmaster
₹ 11.12 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.13 Lakh
2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 11.13 Lakh
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh, BMW Group India CEO Is No More
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Select your City
or select from popular cities