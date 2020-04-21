New Cars and Bikes in India

2020 Triumph Street Triple RS: Price Expectation

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS is all set to be launched in India. Here's what we think will the prices on the updated version of the middleweight street-naked motorcycle.

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS takes on the Kawasaki Z900

Highlights

  • The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS goes on sale on April 22, 2020
  • The Street Triple RS gets comprehensive upgrades to the engine
  • Deliveries for the new Triumph Street Triple RS will begin post lockdown

It's been a long wait for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS to make its way to India. The middleweight street-naked was scheduled to be launched earlier this month, but the launch was indefinitely postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the British bike maker is all set to introduce the motorcycle on April 22, 2020, and that's when we'll know the prices for the model in India. The 2020 Street Triple RS has seen comprehensive changes over the predecessor and this time round, India will only get the more powerful RS version with the S variant discontinued.

Also Read: 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS Review

In the top-spec version then, the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS comes with cosmetic upgrades. Changes include a revised twin-headlamp design and sleeker looking LED daytime running lights. The fuel tank, belly pan and tail section have also been revised for a sharper look. The bike comes with a TFT screen for the instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. There are new colour options too on offer.

hkeenh2g

The new Triumph Street Triple RS gets an updated engine with 9 per cent more power

The 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS gets an updated engine. The motor is the same 765 cc in-line three-cylinder unit but comes with lighter crankshaft, clutch and transmission, as well as the removal of backlash gears. The gearbox has been revised with shorter first and second gears to improve acceleration. As a result, the Street Triple RS gets a nine per cent improvement in power and now makes 121 bhp and 79 Nm of peak torque. The kerb weight remains the same at 187 kg.

Suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Showa forks, and fully adjustable Ohlins STX40 monoshock. Braking performance is taken care by Brembo while the bike has been upgraded with Supercorsa SP V3 tyres. The Street Triple RS comes with four riding modes and traction control.

Also Read: Triumph Motorcycles Defers Price Hike On BS6 Motorcycles Until July 2020

0 Comments

We expect prices for the 2020 Triumph Street Triple RS to be around ₹ 12 lakh, which won't be a substantial upgrade over the current Street Triple RS that's priced at ₹ 11.13 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). At the price range, the bike will take on the Ducati Monster 821, KTM 790 Duke, Yamaha MT-09, Kawasaki Z900 among others. That said, KTM, Yamaha and Ducati are yet to roll-out the BS6 versions of their respective motorcycles.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

