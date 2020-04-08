2020 World Car Design Of The Year- Mazda 3

The Mazda 3 is truly a visual masterpiece. The design has charmed not only its buyers but even the jury members at the World Car Of The Year (WCOTY) award with it outshining the Porsche Taycan and Peugeot 208 to take the design of the year trophy. In fact, it received unprecedented vote of the entire jury with everyone approving on it being the most captivating design of all, very well fitting in the urban space. Vehicles were selected and voted on by an international jury panel comprising 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world.

Akira Marumoto, Representative Director, President and CEO, Mazda Motor Corporation said, "Before accepting this prize, Mazda Motor Corporation would like to express our sympathy for all of those affected by the novel coronavirus. We are truly honored to be able to receive the World Car Design of the Year award in this special year marking the 100th anniversary of Mazda's foundation."

The Mazda3 is basically a luxury sports sedan or a five door hatchback. It's aesthetically styled and elegantly finished and offers decent space on the inside despite having a compact design. It's a model that emphasizes Mazda's performance heritage having a steeply raked beltline and bold D-pillar. That said, the four-door sedan looks more conventional as compared to the sporty looking hatchback. But one of the key reasons why the Mazda 3 won the award was because it makes for a very good family car with generous space at the rear and being comfortable enough for four on the inside, very much meeting the need of an urban family.

The Mazda 3 outperformed the Porsche Taycan and Peugeot 208 to take the design of the year trophy

Powering the 2020 Mazda 3 is a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder motor mated to a six-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual gearbox. The engine puts out 182 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. Even the base variant of the Mazda 3 is well equipped, with features like an eight-speaker sound system, 8.8-inch infotainment screen, 16-inch alloy wheels, power-folding mirrors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, and a range of advanced safety tech like adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, a lane-departure warning with lane-keeping assistance, automatic high beams, and a driver attention alert.

