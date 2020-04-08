2020 World Luxury Car Of The Year Winner: Porsche Taycan

The much-awaited 2020 World Car Awards winners were announced today. However, owing to the coronavirus outbreak, for the first time, the ceremony was conducted online, and you can watch it live, here. This year, we had some exceptionally worthy contestants in all five categories, especially, in the World Luxury Car segment, which saw a tough competition between the three finalists - Mercedes-Benz EQC, Porsche 911 and Porsche Taycan. However, there is only one winner, and this year's World Luxury Car Award went to the Porsche Taycan.

The finalists for the World Luxury Car Award were announced early this year, at the 2020 Auto Expo, in India, and the Porsche Taycan had to compete with the likes of BMW X5 and X7, the Porsche 911 and Mercedes-Benz EQC to win this prestigious title. The vehicles were selected and voted on by an international jury panel comprising 86 prominent automotive journalists from 24 countries around the world. Each juror was appointed by the World Car Steering Committee on the basis of his or her expertise, experience, credibility, and influence.

The Porsche Taycan also won the World Performance Car of the Year award this year.

The competition was very close between the top 3 finalists, but it was the all-electric Taycan that truly impressed the esteemed jury of the World Car Awards, to be crowned as the World Luxury Car of the year. This is the first time that Porsche has won an award in the luxury car category. In fact, it also won the World Performance Car of the Year award this year. What's even more exciting is the fact that the World Luxury Car of the year 2020 is also an all-electric vehicle. In fact, it is the first electric vehicle to win this title so far, and it is also the first electric vehicle from Porsche.

On winning the award, Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board, Porsche AG said, "The Porsche Taycan was designed with a clear purpose: To show that an electric car could provide the performance, driving pleasure and everyday comfort and usability that characterizes every Porsche. We are very proud that the international jury of the World Car Awards believes that we have succeeded"

The Porsche Taycan offers a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries

Based on the Porsche Mission E Concept that was showcased in 2015, the electric sports car is touted as a huge technological step for the company and forms a new direction for Porsche in the EV space. The Porsche Taycan comes with quad-LED headlamps, sculpted bonnet and muscular front bumper. The rear too looks very elegant with the very slim wraparound LED tail-lamp and muscular haunches.

The new Porsche Taycan will sport two permanently excited synchronous electric motors that can churn out a maximum of 600 bhp and will a range of over 500 km thanks to its high voltage lithium-ion batteries. The electric car will get 800-volt chargers with fast charging capability, which can offer a 400 km range in 15 minutes of charge time. It can go from 0-100 kmph in under 3.5 seconds.

