2020 Yamaha NMax 155 Launched In Thailand

The 2020 Yamaha NMax 155 has now been launched in Thailand, after being introduced in Indonesia in December 2019. The new Yamaha NMax gets all-new body panels, along with a headlight that now features LED daytime running lights (DRLs). The windshield also is curvier and the redesigned turn indicators get the treatment from its bigger sibling, the Yamaha XMax 250, along with split LED taillamps. The NMax 155 launched in Indonesia comes with idle start-stop system, smart motor generator, traction control, keyless start, and smartphone connectivity along with the dedicated Yamaha Y-Connect app that gives call and message functionality and GPS navigation, similar to the TVS Smart XConnect system on the TVS NTorq 125.

Also Read: BS6 Yamaha FZ-25 Launching In India Soon

The Yamaha NMax 155 is a very popular premium scooter in markets like Indonesia and Thailand

However, the Yamaha NMax 155 launched in Thailand is available in one variant, and misses out on a few features, including keyless start, traction control system and the Y-Connect system, to keep costs competitive. In Thailand, the NMax 155 is priced at 85,900 Baht (around ₹ 2 lakh). The Yamaha NMax 155 is powered by a 155 cc, single-cylinder, SOHC engine with variable valve actuation, the same motor found in the Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0, but in a slightly different state of tune. Maximum power on the Nmax 155 is rated at 15.15 bhp coming in at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque available at 6,000 rpm.

Also Read: Yamaha Majesty S 155 Maxi Scooter Revealed In Japan

The NMax 155 launched in Indonesia gets premium features like smartphone connectivity and keyless ignition, which the Thailand variant misses out on

The Yamaha NMax is quite a popular scooter in markets like Indonesia and Thailand, two of the biggest two-wheeler markets in South East Asia. If India Yamaha does intend to launch the Yamaha NMax 155 in the world's biggest two-wheeler market, it will likely be the base variant, which has been launched in Thailand, but will possibly be manufactured here, in India. If it does get launched in India, it will compete directly with the soon-to-be-launched Aprilia SXR 160, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.