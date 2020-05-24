2021 BMW 5 Series, 6 Series Gran Turismo Facelift Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

BMW is all set to launch the facelifted version of the BMW 5 Series in the South Korean car market. The 2021 BMW 5-Series will be making its global debut alongside the updated 6-Series Gran Turismo on May 27, 2020. The carmaker has officially released teasers of both the models ahead of the official debut slated for next week. The carmaker used its official South Korean Instagram handle to tease the models. The images reveal key details about the car ahead of the launch. Both the premium offerings from BMW will share the same platform and technologies along with the powertrain options.

Going by the teaser images, both the BMW 5 Series and 6 Series GT will sport sharper headlamps along with subtle revisions in design. These will include revamped bumpers, tweaked LED light with signature-styling at the rear and much more. The carmaker is not expected to make too many changes on the refreshed model as the exterior remaining largely identical to the outgoing model, apart from the minor changes already described.

The facelifted version of the BMW 5 Series will be powered by a smaller 2.0-litre turbocharged inline, 4-cylinder motor. It will be tuned to make 251.5 bhp and developing 400 Nm of peak torque. The company has increased power and torque output by 7 bhp and 50 Nm respectively. On the other hand, the 540i model will employ a more powerful 3.0-litre turbo inline, six-cylinder unit. It will be tuned to make 376.7 bhp and 500 Nm.

The 2021 BMW 550i is likely to retain the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can produce 515.8 bhp and 750 Nm. Moreover, the performance-oriented M5 model will also continue to sport the same 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 unit, developing 582.9 bhp and 790 Nm.

