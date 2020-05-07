New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 BMW 5 Series Facelift Images Leaked

Images of the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift have been leaked before you were supposed to see the model sporting tweaked headlamps and taillights, revised bumpers and a sharper, smaller kidney grille.

Updated:
The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is slated to arrive this year in global markets

Highlights

  • The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift will debut in a few weeks
  • The 5 Series facelift dresses sharper while retaining the sporty elegance
  • The BMW 5 Series facelift will arrive in India next year

The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is slated to arrive this year and the new leaked images give a full exterior view of changes on the luxury sedan. The latest leaked images appear to come from official brochure and showcase the new front styling on the 5 Series complete with the revised grille and headlamps. The new 5 Series facelift looks sharper than ever and continues to carry that sporty elegance, which separates the car from its rivals in the segment.

Also Read: BMW Introduces Online Sales Program For Customers In India During Lockdown

ikb2q9k4

(The BMW 5 Series facelift will get a bunch of updates to the exterior design)

The leaked images confirm a sharper and smaller single-frame kidney grille on the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift, as opposed to the controversial large grille on the 7 Series. The move should appease many that don't think too highly of the larger grille, while also being a more distinct differentiator over the 7 Series. Furthermore, the headlamp cluster looks different with a nicely sculpted design while the new signature LED daytime running lights look fantastic and sharp. At the rear, the changes are limited to a mildly reworked bumper and revised taillights with newly shaped guide lights. Do note that the leaked images are that of the 530e with the M Sport package and gets a more aggressive-looking bumper at either end over the standard model.

Changes to the cabin are likely to be subtle and limited to a few tweaks including new upholstery, new features and control options. The 5 Series is already loaded to the gills in terms of tech, and the facelift will build on that expansive list.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz E-Class Facelift To Arrive In 2021

6hs6nvpc

(The new 5 Series facelift will mostly continue to get the same engines as on the current model)

Under the hood, the 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is likely to continue with the existing engine options including the 2.0-litre petrol paired with an electric motor on the 530e, as well as the standard 2.0-litre and 3.0-litre turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. India gets the latter engine options sans the hybrid technology and will continue to stay that way on the facelifted model.

The 2021 BMW 5 Series facelift is expected to break cover in a few weeks from now, and we expect the model to arrive in India sometime next year. The 5 Series locks horns against the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, Jaguar XF, Audi A6 and the likes. Interestingly, the E-Class facelift is also set to arrive sometime next year in India.

Source: German Car Forums

