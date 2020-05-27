2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV Teased

Hyundai has officially teased the 2021 Santa Fe SUV. The teaser image of the new Santa Fe reveals a significant front-end makeover sporting a refined yet rugged design of Hyundai's new-generation Santa Fe. Apart from the cosmetic updates on the outside, the SUV will also feature interior design changes offering a premium appeal. The new Santa Fe will be available in Europe starting September 2020. Moreover, the company will be revealing additional details of the SUV in the coming weeks.

The first glimpse of the 2021 Santa Fe SUV reveals several new design features which include a combined front grille with LED DRLs reflecting the brand's new integrated vehicle architecture. The carmaker has taken the bold step of stepping away from the 'waterfall' design that has extensively evolved over the past decade. The newly redesigned grille is wider and bolder that underpins the facelift to the current-generation seven-seater version. The grille gets a geometric pattern design giving a striking stereoscopic effect with eye-catching T-shaped DRLs hinting at technological enhancements on the SUV, which are yet to be revealed.

The carmaker will also be introducing a new electrified powertrain line-up on the 2021 Santa Fe SUV, including plug-in hybrid and hybrid options. Additionally, the all-new Santa Fe SUV will be the first model in Europe to be based on the all-new third-generation Hyundai vehicle platform. This new platform brings significant improvements to the vehicle as far as performance, handling, safety, and electrified powertrains are concerned.

