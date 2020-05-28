2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Global Unveil Date Revealed

American automaker Jeep will be unveiling the Compass facelift globally on June 4, 2020. The automaker recently announced that the updated version of the compact SUV will be unveiled in a digital launch next month and the model is all set to styling changes and new connected car tech as well, as part of the mid-cycle refresh. The Jeep Compass facelift will also make its way to India sometime next year, where the SUV is produced for the domestic and international right-hand drive markets at the company's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.

Also Read: Skoda Karoq vs Volkswagen T-Roc vs Jeep Compass: Price Comparison

Jeep Compass 15.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

So what can you expect on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift? For starters, the styling changes will be subtle while introducing a refreshed appearance on the SUV. Expect to see a revised front profile with a reworked grille, revised headlamps, and new bumper. The grille will maintain the traditional seven-slat design but is likely to come with honeycomb mesh, according to some reports. Do not expect major changes to the side, barring new alloy wheels while the rear could see reworked taillights and subtle revisions to the tailgate.

The front styling will remain familiar but is likely to get a sharper treatment as part of the mid-cycle refresh

Inside, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will see major revisions. This will bring better plastic quality materials, soft-touch surfaces, and an updated infotainment system. This will most likely be FCA's UConnect infotainment system that was revealed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and will come with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Reports suggest that this could be a vertically-mounted screen, which will require a major rework of the dashboard on the Compass facelift. Given that the newer launches in the segment have seen large touchscreen infotainment systems take centre stage, this will be a welcome change for buyers.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Compass facelift is likely to continue with the existing range of engines. There could be an addition of a 48V mild-hybrid system aimed to add improved power delivery and efficiency on the SUV. The India-spec model is likely to continue using the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel oil burner, both of which were updated to the BS6 emission norms recently. The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque convertor automatic.

Also Read: 2020 Jeep Compass Diesel Automatic Review

The dashboard is expected to get a major redesign to accommodate a larger touchscreen infotainment system

There have also been rumours of a seven-seater version of the Jeep Compass in the works. However, the automaker has not revealed any details on the model yet. Could we hear something about it at the June 4 launch event? It is a possibility! We will bring all the updates on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift to you on June 4, 2020. The updated model will arrive in a crowded compact SUV segment next year with the addition of the recently launched Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen T-Roc, new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the MG Hector.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.