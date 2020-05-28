New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Global Unveil Date Revealed

The Jeep Compass facelift will make its global debut on June 4, 2020, and will pack in new styling, features, and connected tech as well. The updated compact SUV will arrive in the Indian market sometime in 2021 to take on several new offerings.

The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift won't look dramatically different from the current version

Highlights

  • Jeep is ready with a comprehensive update for the Compass
  • The 2021 Compass will come with new UConnect system, subtle new styling
  • India continues to be the export hub for the Jeep Compass RHD models

American automaker Jeep will be unveiling the Compass facelift globally on June 4, 2020. The automaker recently announced that the updated version of the compact SUV will be unveiled in a digital launch next month and the model is all set to styling changes and new connected car tech as well, as part of the mid-cycle refresh. The Jeep Compass facelift will also make its way to India sometime next year, where the SUV is produced for the domestic and international right-hand drive markets at the company's Ranjangaon facility in Maharashtra.

Jeep Compass

15.6 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Jeep Compass

So what can you expect on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift? For starters, the styling changes will be subtle while introducing a refreshed appearance on the SUV. Expect to see a revised front profile with a reworked grille, revised headlamps, and new bumper. The grille will maintain the traditional seven-slat design but is likely to come with honeycomb mesh, according to some reports. Do not expect major changes to the side, barring new alloy wheels while the rear could see reworked taillights and subtle revisions to the tailgate.

g47te87c

The front styling will remain familiar but is likely to get a sharper treatment as part of the mid-cycle refresh

Inside, the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift will see major revisions. This will bring better plastic quality materials, soft-touch surfaces, and an updated infotainment system. This will most likely be FCA's UConnect infotainment system that was revealed at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show and will come with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Reports suggest that this could be a vertically-mounted screen, which will require a major rework of the dashboard on the Compass facelift. Given that the newer launches in the segment have seen large touchscreen infotainment systems take centre stage, this will be a welcome change for buyers.

Under the hood, the new Jeep Compass facelift is likely to continue with the existing range of engines. There could be an addition of a 48V mild-hybrid system aimed to add improved power delivery and efficiency on the SUV. The India-spec model is likely to continue using the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine as well as the 2.0-litre MultiJet diesel oil burner, both of which were updated to the BS6 emission norms recently. The engines are paired with a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque convertor automatic.

4r86ikmc

The dashboard is expected to get a major redesign to accommodate a larger touchscreen infotainment system

There have also been rumours of a seven-seater version of the Jeep Compass in the works. However, the automaker has not revealed any details on the model yet. Could we hear something about it at the June 4 launch event? It is a possibility! We will bring all the updates on the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift to you on June 4, 2020. The updated model will arrive in a crowded compact SUV segment next year with the addition of the recently launched Skoda Karoq, Volkswagen T-Roc, new Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the MG Hector.

