2021 Kia Carnival MPV Interior Images Leaked Online

Kia Motors, the South Korean auto manufacturer is currently working on the new generation Kia Carnival, which has been spied testing in the home market. The new images of the 2021 Carnival MPV have been leaked online, giving away clear look of the cabin and other interior details. The interior of the new Carnival will be more refined and classier than ever. It gets a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system positioned within a curved display. However, the lower variants of the new generation MPV are likely to sport twin-pod analogue cluster.

The lower models of the 2021 Kia Carnival Interiors will get black-beige interiors

The spy shots also reveal that the MPV will be equipped with thin vents for air-conditioning that are positioned underneath the display. The centre console gets a piano black finish with silver inserts and chrome switches that will enhance the overall appeal of the cabin. It also gets an all-new 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with paddle shifters for the automatic transmission. Moreover, the dual-tone door pads feature piano black trim and silver door handles. The lower variants of the Carnival could get dual-tone black and beige paint scheme on the inside.

Visually, the next-gen Kia Carnival is likely to be offered with two different grille designs, which is expected to vary according to the variant. The first option will be an elegant looking grille with horizontal chrome inserts. The second option includes an aggressive SUV-style grille with vertical slots with two-tone shade. The MPV will also get dual-tone alloy wheels for enhancing the overall design.

Mechanically, the 2021 Kia Carnival is likely to be offered with a single powertrain option initially, which could be a 2.2-litre diesel engine. However, the company introduced a bigger 3.5-litre petrol engine on the later stage. For the Indian market, the current generation of Kia Carnival is offered with a 2.2-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner. The unit is capable of making a maximum power of 197 bhp at 3,800 rpm against the peak torque of 440 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The engine comes paired with 8-speed automatic transmission. The company is likely Kia will launch the Carnival in South Korean market probably by July this year.

