2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe And Convertible Teased; Global Debut On May 27

Mercedes-Benz will unveil both models on May 27, 2020 in a digital premier which has become the norm these days.

Mercedes-Benz will unveil both models on May 27, 2020

Highlights

  • Mercedes-Benz will unveil both models on May 27.
  • Design changes will be similar to those seen in the 2021 E-Class sedan.
  • It will get the company's latest MBUX infotainment system.

The 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Coupe and Convertible were expected to make their first public appearance at the Geneva Motor Show this year but that couldn't happen as the show was cancelled owing to the threat of the novel Coronavirus. Mercedes-Benz has finally teased the models showing their silhouette and will unveil them on May 27, 2020 in a digital premier which has almost become the norm these days. It is yet very difficult to comment on the details of the design changes just going by the teaser and we still have to wait for the product unveil, but expect the design changes to be in-line with what we saw on the 2021 E-Class sedan.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

57.5 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz E-Class

79sutla

Both models will be equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system.

On the outside, the changes are expected to be limited to a revised grille, tweaked headlamps and redesigned bumpers both at the front and rear. On the inside, both models will be equipped with the latest MBUX infotainment system and added driver assistance features along with more safety features. The new three-spoke flat bottom steering wheel seen in the new S-Class will be carried forward to the E-Class Coupe & Convertible as well which will get built-in sensors to detect if the driver has his hands on the steering wheel or the car should switch to autonomous drive. It will also get touch sensitive controls on the steering wheel.

There 3.0-litre, inline, six-cylinder petrol motor powering both models will be coupled with an electric motor and in combination will put out around 210 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque.

