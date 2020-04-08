New Cars and Bikes in India

2021 Toyota Harrier SUV Promo Video Leaked Online Ahead Of Global Launch

2021 Toyota Harrier's promotional video has been online ahead of official release showing SUV. The all-new Harrier SUV is likely to be launched later this year in Japan

| Updated:
2021 Toyota Harrier's promotional video leaked online ahead of launch

Highlights

  • 2021 Toyota Harrier SUV to be launched later this year
  • The SUV will also be offered in Singapore and Malaysia
  • The next-gen Toyota Harrier SUV might not come to India

Toyota is expected to launch the next-generation Harrier SUV in its home market later this year. The SUV has been in the international market since 1997 and it has nothing to do with Tata's Harrier mid-sized SUV. For starters, the 'Harrier' nameplate is originally Toyota's, and the current generation model has been on sale for the last seven years. The upcoming 2021 Toyota Harrier SUV will be making its global debut in the coming months. Ahead of its official launch, a promotional video of the next-gen Toyota Harrier has surfaced online revealing the overall design. 

6sl19ugo

2021 Toyota Harrier SUV coming to the home market later this year

Going by the leaked video, the next-gen Toyota Harrier will flaunt a fluidic design making it a sharp-looking SUV. The overall appeal of the next-gen Harrier will be underlined by a longer hood, lowered height, and a sloping roofline giving it an aggressive yet classy look. The SUV features a pointed nose upfront with sleek looking chrome grille with sharp LED headlamps. It will also get Lexus' UX inspired full-width LED tail light running across the boot.

Repost @summit3837 Teaser / Bocoran Harrier generasi terbaru! #toyota #harrier #toyotaharrier #トヨタ #ハリアー　 #crossover #autocorsaid #autocorsa

A post shared by Autocorsa Indonesia (@autocorsa.id) on

The new Harrier SUV will be a fourth-generation version, which will be based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) that also underpins the Camry, RAV4 and Avalon. Additionally, the 2021 Harrier SUV may also spawn the all-new Lexus RX.

On the mechanical front, the SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine. The company could also employ an additional engine on the SUV, which could be a 2.5-litre petrol-hybrid unit. The company is expected to release the promotional video in a month or so, while the SUV will be launched towards the end of this year in Japan. The SUV is also expected to arrive in other markets such as Singapore and Malaysia, as the current-generation Toyota Harrier is already on sale in these markets. However, the SUV will arrive only when it is launched in the home country. As far as the Indian market is concerned, the company has no plans to bring the SUV here

