Toyota Unveils Two Hybrid Cars - The 2021 Toyota Venza Crossover & 2021 Sienna Hybrid

Toyota officially unveiled two new hybrid models - the 2021 Sienna & 2021 Venza for the US market. The new 2021 Sienna is essentially a minivan while the 2021 Venza is a crossover and both are offered with hybrid powertrain options. Both the models were revealed by the carmaker through a digital event that was live-streamed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The 2021 Sienna hybrid is designed, engineered and assembled in the US. Additionally, the company has also officially revived the Venza nameplate with the new crossover



The 2021 Toyota Venza hybrid employs RAV4's TNGA-K platform. Moreover, the powertrain option on the crossover is very similar to the RAV4 hybrid. It comes powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine that is paired with three electric motors. One of the three motors is placed on the rear axle, making the Venza an all-wheel drive product. This particular layout ensures more space in between the axles for the battery.

On the other hand, the all-new 2021 Sienna comes with bold design, hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive. The minivan comes powered by a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder engine paired with two electric motors on the front-wheel-drive model. The all-wheel-drive model gets a third electric motor, which is positioned on the rear axle similar to the Venza hybrid.

The fourth-generation Toyota Sienna is designed, engineered & assembled in the USA

The Sienna minivan is loaded with several premium features such as kick-open & closed sliding side doors and rear gate, four-zone climate control unit, heated second-row super-long slide captain's seats, segment-first power tilt and telescoping steering column with a heated steering wheel, onboard vacuum and refrigerator, 10-inch colour head-up display, a digital rear-view mirror, JBL Premium Audio system and much more.

The carmaker is expected to introduce the 2021 Toyota Venza in August, which is likely to be priced somewhere around $35,000. The fully loaded top-of-the-line model could be priced around $45,000. The 2021 Sienna is expected to hit the US market by the end of this year. It could get a price tag of $30,000 for the base model. The top-end variant with all-the feature could be priced around $50,000.

