2021 Volkswagen Tiguan Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut

The Volkswagen Tiguan is scheduled to get a mid-life facelift next year and the German carmaker has teased the SUV ahead of its unveil. Now we still don't have all the details about the upcoming SUV but the teaser image gives a fair idea of the design changes that have been made to its face. The new front is in-line with Volkswagen's new family face drawing design cues from the Jetta and Atlas Cross Sport.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun: Things We Know So Far

Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace 33.12 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

First up are the new headlamps which look sleeker than the ones on the current model and then the grille too has slimmer slats giving it a more aggressive look. The front bumper has been revised with sharper lower air intake and the curtains around the fog lamp housing have been tweaked as well. The changes will not only be limited to its exterior, but also there will be substantial changes on the inside as well.

The Volkswagen Tiguan 5 seater SUV was launched in India in 2017

Also Read: Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Exclusive Review

For starters, it will get the new MIB3 infotainment system which will be equipped with connected car features and will receive over-the-air (OTA) updates along with offering in-car Wi-Fi connectivity. Other updates include a new, sportier looking steering wheel.

Also Read: Volkswagen India To Add 10 More Dealerships By End Of 2020

Under the hood of the Tiguan Facelift will be a 2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that will pump out 181 bhp and about 300 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. It will continue to get the 4Motion all-wheel drive (AWD) system and expect it to get all-terrain kits and modes as well. Since the Tiguan has been replaced with the Tiguan All-Space seven-seater in India, expect the updates to follow in the All-Space as well at a later date.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.