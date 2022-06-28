2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift: Key Takeaways From First Drive Review

Hyundai Motor India refreshed its Venue subcompact SUV for 2022 in India at a starting price of Rs. 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom, India), and with it, updated the styling, now in line with its global design language, updated the cabin, and gave the features list a comprehensive upgrade. Now in its latest avatar, the hot seller from Hyundai India is offered in 16 variants, with three engine and four gearbox options. We drove the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift recently, and here are our key takeaways from the smallest SUV from the South Korean carmaker's stable.

Trendy Design

Looks are subjective, but Hyundai has taken the quirky route in styling the 2022 Hyundai Venue that is capable to polarise opinions. In line with the company's global design language- Sensuous Sportiness and is apparent with the new parametric grille at the front, which is seen on its larger siblings, the Hyundai Tucson as well as the Hyundai Palisade. The turn indicators are new and arranged in a three-piece horizontal graphic with projector headlamps mounted on reprofiled bumpers where the fog lamps have been replaced with wider air inlets and silver faux plates.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

Apart from the new design for the alloys, the 16-inch wheels remain unchanged from the rest of the profile. Base trim sits on 15-inch steel wheels. The rear is far more radical than the front. The split tail lamp clusters on either side receive new graphics linked by a well-lit stripe that runs the width of the SUV. The redesigned rear bumpers now house reflectors and bulbs positioned in an upright pattern.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

Upmarket Cabin

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift gets a fresh cabin layout that makes it far more premium and upmarket than the earlier offering. The new dual-tone Black & Griege theme looks nice and offers an airy feel to the cabin. The seats are well-bolstered and offer decent under-thigh support and adequate back support. To liberate extra knee room, Hyundai has changed the layout of the front seats and scooped in the back portion, which doesn't really look out of place.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

Another add-on offered with the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is a 2-step recline to give more room for rear passengers, especially on long journeys. Rear passengers also receive ac vents and fast charging slots. The electric sunroof is a nice touch, but the latest addition is the 4-way adjustable driver seat enhancing the ease of access. The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift also receives ambient lightning now but is limited to the SX(O) trim only.

Tech

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is even more tech-laden than before and comes equipped with a bunch of new features. The instrument cluster is now fully digital and comes with the option to customise its theme. The Venue 1L DCT version comes with drive modes that alter colour according to the theme. The 8-inch infotainment system receives a software update, and the functions are smoother to run and offer more clarity than before. Music is controlled by a Bose system and 4-speakers that packs in more punch than other cars in the segment. You don't get ventilated seats, but automatic climate control helps cool things in the cabin during peak summers. Tyre pressure monitoring system is available on all variants except the base. Similarly, the base version misses out on electronic stability control, brake assist system, vehicle stability management, and hill assist control, all found on the higher trims.

1. Instrument cluster is now fully-digitial. 2. Temperature of the cabin can be controlled via a rotary knob. 3. Only the Venue 1L Turbo petrol unit with 7-speed DCT gets Drive Modes. 4. Air purifier is now integrated into the centre arm rest.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

Hyundai has upgraded the number of features on its Bluelink telematics system to more than 60 connected car features, however, it is available with only the 1.2L NA version on SX and on all other SX (O) versions. Hyundai has also increased the number of system languages to 12- 10 regional (Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Gujarati, and Oriya) apart from 2 international (English & Korean). The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift also offers wireless charging, home-to-car with voice assistant, and Sounds of Nature.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

Engine/Gearbox Options

The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift comes with three engine options and four gearbox combinations spread across 16 variants- E, S, S+, S (O), SX, and SX (O). The 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine produces 81 bhp @6,000 rpm and peak torque of 113 Nm @4,000 rpm and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol unit develops 118 bhp @6,000 rpm and 172 Nm @ 1,500-4,000 rpm. The engine comes with a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT option. Apart from the petrol offerings, the 2022 Hyundai Venue also comes with a 1.5-litre diesel unit that develops 98 bhp @4,000 rpm and 240 Nm @1,500- 2,750 rpm.

Photo Credit: Prashant Chaudhary

The engine is paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. These engine/gearbox combinations are all efficient units, but we would've loved it if Hyundai could've offered automatic gearbox options on the non-turbo units and manual gearbox for the turbo units, to add a nice flavour to the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.

Fuel Efficiency

The Hyundai Venue continues to impress with its healthy efficiency return. The smaller yet powerful petrol unit returns more than 18 kmpl on both its gearbox offerings while the naturally aspirated version returns a decent 17 kmpl on its manual gearbox. The larger diesel version is even more fuel-efficient with a figure of 22 kmpl making it one of the most fuel-efficient vehicles in its segment.