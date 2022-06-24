  • Home
2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 India Launch Confirmed For June 24

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will arrive in the Euro5/BS6 compliant avatar to the Indian market and is expected to command a hefty price hike over the older version.
After a long hiatus, the Kawasaki Ninja 400 is all set to be re-introduced in the Indian market and India Kawasaki Motor has confirmed that the motorcycle will go on sale on June 24, 2022. The Ninja 400 replaced the Ninja 300 globally in 2017 making its debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. The model, however, co-exists with the Ninja 300 in India with the latter being the Japanese brand's most accessible offering in the country. The Ninja 400 arrives in the Euro5/BS6 compliant avatar to the Indian market and is expected to command a hefty price hike over the older version.
 

Also Read: India's First Kawasaki Ninja 400 Delivered In Mumbai

 

 

The 2022 Kawasaki Ninja 400 will draw power from the updated 399 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor. The unit is the same as before barring the changes made to bring it up to speed to the BS6 emission norms. The engine develops the same 44 bhp, while peak torque is down by 1 Nm to 37 Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Compared to the older model, there are no styling changes and the motorcycle retains the same design language inspired by the Ninja H2. It still gets a twin-pod headlamp, fairing-mounted rearview mirrors, a fairly large 14-litre fuel tank, split seats and a side-slung exhaust. The bike is expected to arrive in two colours - Lime Green with Ebony (KRT Edition) and Metallic Carbon Gray with Metallic Matte Carbon Gray.

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 400: All You Need To Know

Other mechanical components will include 41 mm telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking performance comes from a single 310 mm disc at the front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear. The bike gets dual-channel ABS as standard. It will be interesting to see how much of a price revision will the new Ninja 400 see over the older model. The bike was originally launched in 2018 at a price of Rs. 4.69 lakh but don't be surprised if the new prices are around Rs. 5 lakh mark (ex-showroom).

