2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: What We Know So Far

Mahindra recently unveiled the all-new Scorpio-N, and the SUV is all set to hit the market on June 27, 2022. Interestingly however, the Scorpio-N will not replace the existing Scorpio, but will sit alongside the SUV which is beloved by many, and the current model is dubbed to be renamed to 'Scorpio Classic'. While we await for the launch for more details on the Scorpio-N, here's all that we know so far about the SUV.

Chassis:

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is underpinned by a new body-on-frame platform.

The new Scorpio-N is underpinned by a new body-on-frame platform. The dimensions of the SUV have been leaked via the owner's manual and the SUV measures 4,662 mm in length, 1,917 mm in width and 1,870 mm in height. The wheelbase measures 2,750 mm. Compared to the current model, the SUV has grown by a healthy 206 mm in length and 97 mm in width, while the wheelbase has also increased by 70 mm.

Exterior:

The LED twin-pod projector headlights are a new addition to the Scorpio-N

The exterior of the new Mahindra Scorpio-N is quite bold, and is based on the same boxy silhouette from before. Up front, the Mahindra Scorpio-N features a new grille, with six slats and the new Mahindra logo at the centre, below which is a honeycomb mesh for the air dams. The LED twin-pod projector headlights are a new addition to the Scorpio-N and so are the LED fog lights which sit between C-Shaped LED daytime running lamps. The hood gets strong lines accentuating its SUV stance. There's also a gentle dash of chrome at the front, as well as on the side on the door handles. The black cladding and the silver highlights add to the overall rugged appeal of the SUV, while the chrome accents on the beltline add to the premium feel. The new Mahindra Scorpio-N sits on a set of 18-inch alloy wheels.

Interior & Features:

The Scorpio-N gets a completely redesigned interior.

The new-generation Mahindra Scorpio-N gets a complete revamp in the cabin complete with a better design and more tech onboard. The dash gets an all new design, and there's generous use of leather throughout the cabin. A large touchscreen takes centre stage on the dash which is flanked by vertical air-con vents, and there are physical buttons for the automatic climate control system. The automaker has also revealed a number of features that will make it to the vehicle including the AdrenoX user interface which was first seen on the Mahindra XUV700. The AdrenoX system also brings connected car technology, as well as driver drowsiness detection. Moreover, the new Scorpio-N will get a 3D sound system from Sony.

The Scorpio-N also gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row.

Other features on the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will include an electric sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel, brown and black upholstery, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The cabin also gets wireless charging, a dual pod instrument cluster with a MID unit, an engine start-stop button, cruise control, multiple drive modes, six airbags, roof-mounted speakers, and more. The SUV also gets captain seats in the second row and front-facing seats in the third row. It's likely that the lower variants will get a bench-style seat in the second row. The third row will also get 60:40 split seats for better cargo space.

Engine & Gearbox:

The Scorpio-N is expected to be launched with the same engine options as the XUV700, which include the new 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder, diesel engine. Expect the company to offer a slightly lower state of tune with both engine options for the Scorpio-N. Both the engine options are expected to be paired with a 6-speed manual and automatic gearbox options, as well as a four-wheel-drive system possibly with the top-spec variants.