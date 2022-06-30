2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Everything You Need To Know

Maruti Suzuki has launched the new Brezza in India with introductory prices starting at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant with manual transmission. The second-gen subcompact SUV gets a notable design update over the outgoing model while still retaining the same boxy and upright proportions. The interior too is new and there is a lot more tech on board particularly on top variants. Under the hood, the SUV gets Maruti's latest DualJet petrol engine which promises greater efficiency and a new automatic gearbox as well. We take a look at everything you need to know.

Name Change

Maruti has given its subcompact SUV a name change for the new generation. The company has chosen to drop the Vitara name plate and just call it the Brezza. The Vitara name has been used my Maruti Suzuki in the past in India for its larger SUVs so it remains to be seen if the name will be put back to use in a different new model, perhaps in a segment higher.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 7.99 Lakh

Exterior Design

As mentioned previously, the Brezza retains the upright and boxy proportions of its predecessor though the SUV's design has been given an overhaul. Up front, the SUV gets new angular headlamps with twin J-shaped DRL elements and LED projector units on higher models. The grille too is new with a thick gloss black trim running across its width with some chrome detailing on the top. Lower down the bumper too is new and features generous use of black cladding with the lower section finished in silver to emulate a skid plate. Around the sides the squared out wheel arches and plastic cladding further accentuate the SUV look, while the glass house is now longer than before, extending into the C-pillar.

Around the back, the rear bumper too gets prominent use of cladding and a notable silver finished faux skid plate element. The numberplate sits in a recess at the base of the tailgate. The slim sectioned tail-lamps are also new and are connected by a trim strip with the word Brezza scrawled across it.

Interior Design

The cabin is a notable departure from the older model with Maruti likely trying to enhance the Brezza's premium appeal. The upper and lower sections of the dashboard are separated by a notable brown-finished centre element housing the mounting for the touchscreen and the air-con vents. A silver strip runs along the upper and brown finished section up to the base of the centre console. Atop the centre console sits a free-standing touchscreen – depending on the model – with the air-con vents and new AC controls positioned lower down.

Also read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Launched In India: Highlights

The steering too is now in-line with newer Marutis while the instrument cluster too is new. A notable addition to the SUV is rear air-con vents – a feature that was missed on the previous-gen model.

New features

It's the top variants that get the features that have now become increasingly common within the segment. The fully-loaded ZXi+ variants get Maruti's new 9.0-inch touchscreen which we saw on the new Baleno replete with connected car technology and an in-built voice assistant. The Brezza also gets a heads-up display - a first in the segment and the second Maruti car to come with the system following the Baleno.

The Brezza also gets the addition of a sunroof, a feature that has increasingly become desirable in recent years as well as a 360-degree camera. The Brezza also packs in tech such as a wireless phone charging pad, auto headlamps, climate control and paddle shifters on the automatic variant.

Upgraded Safety kit

Aside from new features becoming available, Maruti has also upgraded the feature list of the Brezza. While dual-airbags, ABS and rear parking sensors remaining standard, all variants now get the inclusion of electronic stability control and hill hold assist. Top models additionally pack in 6 airbags for the first time.

New DualJet engine and automatic gearbox

The Brezza is now powered by Maruti's more efficient 1.5-litre DualJet petrol engine. The unit features mild-hybrid tech as standard – the outgoing Vitara Brezza only offered it on the automatic – and develops 102 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm of peak torque at 4,400 rpm. A 5-speed manual gearbox remains as standard though the big change is for the automatic. The outgoing model's 4-speed torque converter makes way for a new 6-speed unit.

(New 1.5-litre DualJet engine develops 102 bhp and 137 Nm)

Maruti claims that fuel consumption has improved with the petrol manual delivering 19.89 kmpl in the top variants and a slightly higher 20.15 kmpl on the lower models. The petrol-automatic meanwhile is claimed to deliver 19.80 kmpl.

Personalisation Packs

Aside from add on accessories from Maruti, the Brezza is also available with two customisation packs. Called Terrascape and Metroscape, they include add-on cosmetic detailing along the front, sides and rear to make the SUV stand out.

(2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza with Urbanscape customisation pack)

Prices

Prices for the new Brezza range from Rs. 7.99 lakh for the LXi manual all the way to Rs. 13.96 lakh for the fully-loaded automatic. The Brezza is available in a total of 4 varaints – LXi, VXi, ZXi and ZXi+ with the Z variants getting dual-tone colour options. The automatic gearbox option is available in all but the base LXi variant.

table.tableizer-table { font-size: 14px; border: 1px solid #CCC; font-family: Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; } .tableizer-table td { padding: 4px; margin: 3px; border: 1px solid #CCC; } .tableizer-table th { background-color: #9F9D00; color: #FFF; font-weight: bold; }

Variant Prices (Manual) Prices (Automatic) LXi Rs. 7,99,000 - VXi Rs. 9,46,500 Rs. 10,96,500 ZXi Rs. 10,86,500 Rs. 12,36,500 ZXi Dual tone Rs. 11,02,500 Rs. 12,52,500 ZXi+ Rs. 12,30,000 Rs. 13,80,000 ZXi+ Dual tone Rs. 12,46,000 Rs. 13,96,000

Maruti is also offering the Brezza through its subscription service as well with prices starting at Rs. 18,300 per month.