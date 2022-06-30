2022 Toyota Hyryder To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What We Know So Far

Toyota is set to debut its all-new Hyryder compact SUV in India on July 1, 2022. The first model from Toyota under the brand's partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder has been seen testing on Indian roads for a while now with the company having recently commenced teasing its upcoming SUV. Toyota has revealed many small details in its string of teasers from some of the equipment on board to parts of the SUV's design to some of its specifications. The SUV's launch is expected to take place later in the year. Here's what we know so far.

It's Developed In Collaboration With Maruti Suzuki

Toyota's new compact SUV has been developed in partnership with Maruti Suzuki under a global tie-up. The SUV is expected to be underpinned by a Toyota platform with lower variants expected to use engine options from Maruti's existing India line-up. Unlike the Urban Cruiser and Glanza, the new Toyota SUV will be manufactured by Toyota, with Maruti to get its own derivative of the same at a later date.

Toyota has previewed parts of the SUV's design in its teaser campaign

Strong hybrid engine option and AWD

Toyota has confirmed not only that the SUV will get strong hybrid technology, but that it will also feature all-wheel drive. While technical details are only expected to be revealed tomorrow, in a series of teasers the company has revealed that the SUV will be the first of its kind since the now-discontinued Renault Duster diesel, to get an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. The system could likely emulate what we have previously seen on some Lexus and on the Toyota Vellfire with an electric motor running the rear axle with the SUV remaining primarily front wheel drive. Lower variants meanwhile are likely to make use of Maruti Suzuki's new 1.5-litre DualJet engine with mild hybrid tech.

Exterior Design

Based on a recently leaked image and Toyota's teaser, the new Hyryder gets a split headlamp design – something that has become increasingly common in SUVs today. The LED daytime running lamps sit in a twin-bar set-up separated with a chrome strip flanking the grille with the main light cluster sitting in a squared-out section lower on the front bumper. The main grille is also almost entirely covered by a thick black finished element with only a small opening near the base. Also notable is the prominent central air-dam and a faux skid plate element at the base of the bumper. The SUV also follows Toyota's current design language with sharp creases and lines which could lend it a sporty look. Also noticeable is the prominent squared wheel arches.

The teasers for the real reveal sleek tail-lamps with C-shaped light guides and a thick band of chrome running across the tailgate. Also noticeable is a prominent shelf like protrusion on the tail-gate separating the light cluster from the rear windscreen.

Interior and Features

Dark brown leather upholstery, soft touch elements on the dash and free standing touchscreen will be part of the cabin design.

The little bits of the cabin revealed in the teasers reveal it to be an upmarket place with prominent use of dark brown leather on the lower dashboard. There's generous helping of chrome and silver trim as well while the climate control unit gets toggle style switches. The touchscreen is a free-standing unit atop the centre console and will feature connected car tech on higher variants.

Name Still To Be Confirmed

Toyota is yet to officially confirm the name for its new SUV though a recent spy picture has revealed that it will carry the Hyryder name. Additionally Toyota has been teasing the SUV with the word 'Hy' alluding to the Hyryder name. Additionally reports suggest that the SUV could carry the Urban Cruiser suffix as well though we'll only get confirmation tomorrow.