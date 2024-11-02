Login
2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch Expected On November 14

KTM is all set to debut the all-new 390 Adventure at the EICMA 2024 trade show in Milan, Italy
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • KTM is expected to launch the 390 Adventure in India on November 14.
  • The motorcycle will debut at EICMA 2024.
  • To be powered by the same 399 cc engine as the 390 Duke.

KTM India is expected to launch the all-new 390 Adventure in the Indian market on November 14. Set to debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, the Indian launch of the motorcycle is likely to take place less than ten days after its global premiere. The all-new KTM 390 Adventure will be vastly different from the outgoing model, with revamped styling, and a host of new features. According to reports, the motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants in the global market, although it is not yet confirmed which variants will make their way to India. 

 

Also Read2025 KTM 390 Adventure Details Leaked
 Upcoming KTM 390 Adventure R 1 c80cdaf1d8

The new KTM Adventure 390 gets a range of new styling cues over the outgoing model

 

Images of a camouflaged prototype of the 390 Adventure recently surfaced on the internet and revealed many details about the motorcycle. Styling cues on the new bike will include a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, sculpted fuel tank, new taillamp, raised beak-style front mudguard, and a taller windscreen over the outgoing model. According to a leaked brochure, the more off-road-focused Adventure R variant will be offered with spoked wheels while the Adventure X will ride on alloy wheels.

 

Also ReadUpdated KTM 390 Adventure To Feature Cruise Control

AD 4nXeDm9d7AkaU1IsSe8bU7YBfHTW60SZ7iQPv92NAasfvLezKZ9IdaiC1RrFGFwX7RsOSiHdjm14xfEbNUtm4GRhFK0UGkbSEMNLbSfK1C4bEJ3y0yob9zBtu ArgXi

Image of the leaked brochure of the 390 Adventure range

 

The features offered on the KTM 390 Adventure R will include a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity, fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS. The more affordable Adventure X will receive an LCD display and non-adjustable suspension.

 

Also Read: Updated KTM 390 Adventure Spotted Ahead Of EICMA
 

On the powertrain front, the latest 390 Adventure will likely be powered by a retuned version of the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter.


Brochure image source
 

# KTM 390 Adventure# KTM India# KTM 390 Adventure India Launch# New KTM 390 Adventure# New KTM 390 Adventure launch# New KTM 390 Adventure features# New KTM 390 Adventure design# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
