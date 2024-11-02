2025 KTM 390 Adventure India Launch On November 14

KTM India is all set to launch the all-new 390 Adventure in the Indian market on November 14. Set to debut at EICMA 2024 in Milan, Italy, the Indian launch of the motorcycle will take place less than ten days after its global premiere. The all-new KTM 390 Adventure will be vastly different from the outgoing model, with revamped styling, and a host of new features. According to reports, the motorcycle will be offered in multiple variants in the global market, although it is not yet confirmed which variants will make their way to India.

The new KTM Adventure 390 gets a range of new styling cues over the outgoing model

Images of a camouflaged prototype of the 390 Adventure recently surfaced on the internet and revealed many details about the motorcycle. Styling cues on the new bike will include a vertically stacked LED projector headlight, sculpted fuel tank, new taillamp, raised beak-style front mudguard, and a taller windscreen over the outgoing model. According to a leaked brochure, the more off-road-focused Adventure R variant will be offered with spoked wheels while the Adventure X will ride on alloy wheels.

Image of the leaked brochure of the 390 Adventure range

The features offered on the KTM 390 Adventure R will include a full-colour TFT instrument console with smartphone and Bluetooth connectivity, fully adjustable suspension, cruise control and cornering ABS. The more affordable Adventure X will receive an LCD display and non-adjustable suspension.

On the powertrain front, the latest 390 Adventure will likely be powered by a retuned version of the same 399 cc, single-cylinder engine that is currently doing duty on the new KTM 390 Duke. In the Duke, this engine delivers 45.3 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 39 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox featuring a bi-directional quick-shifter.



Brochure image source

