2026 Audi Q3 To Be Launched On October 16; Local Production Begins

Audi will be launching the third-generation Q3 SUV in India on October 16, 2026. The company announced the launch date today as it commenced local assembly of the new Audi Q3 at Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Ltd's (SAVIPL) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar plant in Maharashtra. Although it’s been present in the global markets for a while now, the new Q3 made its India debut back in August 2026.

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Speaking at the roll-out of the first Q3, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Brand Director, Audi India, said, “The Audi Q3 has been an important gateway to the Audi brand, and this new generation is set to build on that success with its distinctive design, progressive technology and dynamic character. We see the All -New Audi Q3 as a strong catalyst for the next phase of our growth - helping us reach a broader customer base, strengthen our presence and further build the Audi brand in India.”

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In terms of size, the new Audi Q3 is bigger than the outgoing model and looks considerably sharper. You get split LED headlights and a wide grille, which is different from the global-spec model, but the treatment given to Audi’s four rings is similar to its international counterpart. The lower section of the front bumper gets a honeycomb-patterned air intake and a silver skid plate. The new 19-inch alloy wheels also look very premium and sporty.

At the rear, the new Q3 comes with LED taillights with a connected LED strip and an illuminated Audi logo sitting between them. The tailgate features a prominent roof spoiler, while the bumper gets a sculpted design with faux air outlets and a silver skid plate.

The cabin too has been completely redesigned and gets a proper driver-oriented layout. The wide dual-screen displays feature an 11.9-inch digital instrument screen and a 12.8-inch touchscreen unit. However, sadly, the new Q3 will not feature a 360-degree view camera system, and you will have to do with only a rear parking camera. And it’s likely that you won’t get ADAS as well. We’ll get to know more about what’s on offer and what’s not, closer to the launch.

The new Q3 will feature a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 200 bhp and 320 Nm. It will be paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, with power sent to all four wheels through Audi's Quattro system.

Upon launch, it will continue to sit at the entry point of Audi's SUV range in India, taking on cars like the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA. Expect prices for the new-gen to start at around Rs 53-55 lakh (ex-showroom).