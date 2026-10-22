2026 Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP Launched in India
- Ducati Hypermotard V2 launched at Rs. 16.53 lakh
- Ducati Hypermotard V2 SP launched at Rs. 20.78 lakh
- New 890 cc V2 engine with monocoque chassis
Ducati India has launched the all-new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India, featuring the new 890 cc, v-twin engine, redesigned styling, a monocoque chassis and advanced electronics. The base Hypermotard V2 is priced at Rs. 16.53 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top-spec Hypermotard V2 SP is priced at Rs. 20.78 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in India.
Also Read: 2027 Ducati Panigale V4 Revealed
New 890 cc Engine
Powering the Hypermotard V2 is the new 890 cc v-twin engine, the lightest twin-cylinder ever produced by Ducati, which weighs just 54.4 kg. The engine produces 118.35 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 94 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine uses the IVT variable intake valve timing system which is said to ensure prompt and generous response across the rev range.
As much as 70 per cent of maximum torque is available at just 3,000 rpm, and Ducati says this results in explosive acceleration out of corners. When paired with a racing exhaust, power increases by 3.5 bhp and weight is reduced by a further 4 kg.
Also Read: 2026 Ducati Monster V2 Review
New Chassis
The new Hypermotard V2 uses a monocoque frame along with a new double-sided aluminium swingarm which results in a weight reduction of 13 kg for the standard V2 and 14 kg for the SP version, compared to the previous generation model. Wet weight (without fuel) for the standard Hypermotard V2 is 180 kg, while the SP version’s is claimed at 177 kg.
Differences in V2 & V2 SP
The standard V2 gets a fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba front fork paired with a preload and rebound adjustable Kayaba rear shock. Wheels are 17-inch cast alloys shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. On the V2 SP, front suspension is 48 mm fully adjustable Ohlins fork, as well as a fully adjustable Ohlins shock at the rear. Wheels are 17-inch forged aluminium, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.
Also Read: Ducati DesertX V2 Teased for India Launch
Braking hardware is different on the two variants as well. The standard V2 uses Brembo Monobloc M4.32 four-piston calipers gripping 320 mm semi-floating discs up front and a 245 mm rear disc at the rear with cornering function. The V2 SP gets Brembo Monobloc M50 four-piston calipers up front.
On the features list, both bikes come with a 5-inch TFT display with six-axis IMU-powered electronics which power the cornering ABS. The standard V2 gets Ducati Quick Shift (up/down), riding modes, power modes, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and so on. The V2 SP gets an advanced quickshifter system along with a Sachs steering damper, Ducati Power Launch, pit limiter and carbon fibre front mudguard.
Related News
Latest Cars
- Volvo
EX90Ex-Showroom Price₹ 1.26 Crore
- Mercedes-Maybach
S-ClassEx-Showroom Price₹ 3.35 Crore
- Tata
AerisEx-Showroom Price₹ 5.3 - 9.75 Lakh
- BMW
7 SeriesEx-Showroom Price₹ 1.95 Crore
- BMW
i5 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 79.6 Lakh
- Kia
SorentoEx-Showroom Price₹ 27.99 - 40.39 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk EVEx-Showroom Price₹ 19.5 - 24 Lakh
- MG
Hector Tomahawk PHEVEx-Showroom Price₹ 25.7 - 27.9 Lakh
- BMW
X1 LWBEx-Showroom Price₹ 49.9 Lakh
- Toyota
HiluxEx-Showroom Price₹ 31.99 - 36.89 Lakh
Upcoming Cars
- Kia EV2Expected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-23
- Renault ArkanaExpected Price₹ 18 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- Hyundai BayonExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-26
- BYD SeagullExpected Price₹ 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-28
- Renault New KwidExpected Price₹ 9 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-10-31
- Skoda KamiqExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-05
- Audi Q6 E-TronExpected Price₹ 65 - 75 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-09
- Mahindra BE.05Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-12
- Citroen New AircrossExpected Price₹ 11 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Skoda New SuperbExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- Jeep AvengerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-15
- MG 7Expected Price₹ 24 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- MG 4 EVExpected Price₹ 27 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- Kia EV4Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-18
- BYD XiaExpected Price₹ 30 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- Toyota bZ4XExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-19
- VinFast VF3Expected Price₹ 12 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-23
- Citroen New C5 AircrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 32 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-24
- Nissan Small Electric SUVExpected Price₹ 12 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Mahindra Scorpio XExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Audi New A6Expected Price₹ 69 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-25
- Jeep Recon ElectricExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volvo XC70Expected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Mercedes-Benz GLC EVExpected Price₹ 60 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- VinFast Limo GreenExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Volkswagen TeraExpected Price₹ 25 - 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-26
- Lexus SportExpected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-27
- Mahindra Thar eExpected Price₹ 9 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-11-28
- Tesla Model 3Expected Price₹ 75 - 90 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-01
- Mercedes-Benz GLB EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-08
- Hyundai Ioniq 6Expected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-15
- Jaguar 00 EVExpected Price₹ 44 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-16
- Kia EV5Expected Price₹ 55 - 57 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-18
- Fisker OceanExpected Price₹ 50 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-21
- MG Marvel XExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Jeep Grand WagoneerExpected Price₹ 65 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-22
- Mahindra XUV900Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Renault KardianExpected Price₹ 10 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-23
- Tesla CybertruckExpected Price₹ 50 - 70 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Skoda ElroqExpected Price₹ 8 - 9 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- BYD Seal UExpected Price₹ 45 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2026-12-24
- Toyota New FortunerExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-06
- Renault BorealExpected Price₹ 18 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-11
- Genesis GV 80Expected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-15
- Renault 4 Savane 4X4 EVExpected Price₹ 15 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-01-19
- Audi New Q5Expected Price₹ 70 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-01-26
- BMW iX3Expected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-18
- Ferrari LuceExpected Price₹ 7 - 9 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Toyota C-HR+ ElectricExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-02-24
- Mahindra BE.07Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-03-19
- Renault BridgerExpected Price₹ 6 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-08
- Tata AvinyaExpected Price₹ 25 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-14
- Mahindra Scorpio LifestylerExpected Price₹ 19.79 - 23 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-19
- Kia New SonetExpected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-20
- Skoda PeaqExpected Price₹ 75 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-04-22
- Skoda Enyaq iVExpected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-13
- Mahindra Vision TExpected Price₹ 12 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-20
- Xiaomi YU7Expected Price₹ 50 - 55 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-21
- Leapmotor C10Expected Price₹ 15 - 22 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-26
- Genesis GV 90Expected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ElectricExpected Price₹ 8.5 - 10 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-27
- Hyundai All Electric Micro SUVExpected Price₹ 10 - 15 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-05-28
- Renault Kwid EVExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-11
- Hyundai MPVExpected Price₹ 11 - 21 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-15
- Renault BigsterExpected Price₹ 13 - 18 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-17
- Jeep New CompassExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-18
- Lexus New LBXExpected Price₹ 40 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-23
- Leapmotor New T03 2026Expected Price₹ 8 - 12 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-06-28
- Hyundai PalisadeExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-07-14
- BMW New 7 SeriesExpected Price₹ 1.8 - 2.32 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-07-31
- Lexus RZ ElectricExpected Price₹ 3 - 3.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-05
- Hyundai New TucsonExpected Price₹ 25 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-10
- Nissan New TerranoExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-15
- Tesla Model XExpected Price₹ 1 - 1.5 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-08-26
- Mahindra Vision XExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-08-27
- VinFast VF9Expected Price₹ 65 - 68 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-18
- Leapmotor B10Expected Price₹ 15 - 20 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Tesla Model SExpected Price₹ 1.5 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-09-23
- Genesis GV 60Expected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-24
- Mahindra Vision SExpected Price₹ 9.5 - 16 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-25
- BYD Atto 2 EVExpected Price₹ 40 - 45 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-27
- Nissan JukeExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- BMW 4 SeriesExpected Price₹ 50 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-28
- Audi New A5Expected Price₹ 20 - 60 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-29
- MG Starlight 560Expected Price₹ 21 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-09-30
- BYD Denza Z9Expected Price₹ 1.8 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-10-21
- Volkswagen ID CrossExpected Price₹ 30 - 35 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-23
- BMW New M3Expected Price₹ 70 - 80 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-24
- Honda Zero AlphaExpected Price₹ 20 - 30 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-10-29
- Hyundai New i20Expected Price₹ 8 - 14 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-11-14
- BYD Denza D9Expected Price₹ 90 Lakh - 1 CroreLaunched Date: 2027-12-16
- MG ZS HEVExpected Price₹ 20 - 25 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- MG HS PHEVExpected Price₹ 23 - 28 LakhLaunched Date: 2027-12-20
- Mahindra Vision SXTExpected Price₹ 1.3 - 2 CroreLaunched Date: 2028-08-28
- Hyundai NexoExpected Price₹ 60 - 65 LakhLaunched Date: 2028-09-24
- Skoda Vision O conceptExpected Price₹ 40 - 50 LakhLaunched Date: 2031-09-25
Latest News
- News
- Expert Review
- Six 160 cc Bikes For City Commutes And Weekend Highway Riding: Unicorn, Pulsar, Apache & MoreHere are six of the finest 160 cc motorcycles available in India for both daily commuting and weekend touring.8 mins read
- Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs. 7.22 LakhThe Benelli TRK 552 is the successor to the TRK 502 adventure tourer and gets a bigger 554 cc, parallel-twin engine, more tech and the TRK 552 X gets tubeless wire spoke wheels.1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 22, 2026Ultraviolette X47 Venom Launched At Rs 2.65 LakhThe electric motorcycle claims a 0-100 kmph acceleration time of 5.9 seconds and introduces the company’s VX-100 platform, featuring an in-house motor controller and an updated battery system.2 mins read
- Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Returns For 2026 Festive SeasonThe 2026 Bolero Bold Edition gets bronze commetic accents and some additional kit over the standard SUV.1 min read
- 2026 Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP Launched in IndiaThe base V2 variant is priced at Rs. 16.53 lakh (Ex-showroom) while the top-spec Hypermotard V2 SP is priced at Rs. 20.78 lakh (Ex-showroom).1 min read
- Sarthak Mahajan | Oct 22, 2026Navratri 2026 Vehicle Retail Sales Fall 6.52 Per Cent, EV Sales Rise 26.78 Per Cent : FADATotal vehicle retail sales stood at 11.23 lakh units over 10 days, while electric vehicle sales increased to 1.17 lakh units.1 min read