2026 Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP Launched in India

Ducati India has launched the all-new Hypermotard V2 and Hypermotard V2 SP in India, featuring the new 890 cc, v-twin engine, redesigned styling, a monocoque chassis and advanced electronics. The base Hypermotard V2 is priced at Rs. 16.53 lakh (Ex-showroom), while the top-spec Hypermotard V2 SP is priced at Rs. 20.78 lakh (Ex-showroom). Bookings are open across all Ducati dealerships in India.

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New 890 cc Engine

Powering the Hypermotard V2 is the new 890 cc v-twin engine, the lightest twin-cylinder ever produced by Ducati, which weighs just 54.4 kg. The engine produces 118.35 bhp at 10,750 rpm and a peak torque of 94 Nm at 8,250 rpm. The engine uses the IVT variable intake valve timing system which is said to ensure prompt and generous response across the rev range.

As much as 70 per cent of maximum torque is available at just 3,000 rpm, and Ducati says this results in explosive acceleration out of corners. When paired with a racing exhaust, power increases by 3.5 bhp and weight is reduced by a further 4 kg.

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New Chassis

The new Hypermotard V2 uses a monocoque frame along with a new double-sided aluminium swingarm which results in a weight reduction of 13 kg for the standard V2 and 14 kg for the SP version, compared to the previous generation model. Wet weight (without fuel) for the standard Hypermotard V2 is 180 kg, while the SP version’s is claimed at 177 kg.

Differences in V2 & V2 SP

The standard V2 gets a fully adjustable 46 mm Kayaba front fork paired with a preload and rebound adjustable Kayaba rear shock. Wheels are 17-inch cast alloys shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. On the V2 SP, front suspension is 48 mm fully adjustable Ohlins fork, as well as a fully adjustable Ohlins shock at the rear. Wheels are 17-inch forged aluminium, shod with Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres.

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Braking hardware is different on the two variants as well. The standard V2 uses Brembo Monobloc M4.32 four-piston calipers gripping 320 mm semi-floating discs up front and a 245 mm rear disc at the rear with cornering function. The V2 SP gets Brembo Monobloc M50 four-piston calipers up front.

On the features list, both bikes come with a 5-inch TFT display with six-axis IMU-powered electronics which power the cornering ABS. The standard V2 gets Ducati Quick Shift (up/down), riding modes, power modes, traction control, wheelie control, engine brake control and so on. The V2 SP gets an advanced quickshifter system along with a Sachs steering damper, Ducati Power Launch, pit limiter and carbon fibre front mudguard.