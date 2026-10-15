2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Launch On October 16: What to Expect?
- New Hero Xtreme 160R to be launched on October 16, 2026
- TFT display with Google Maps, slip & assist clutch expected
- Same engine with different performance map expected on new Xtreme 160R
It’s been less than a year since the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V got a comprehensive update in November 2025, with a long list of new features and technology, including multiple ride modes, cruise control and a new colour LCD display. Now, Hero MotoCorp is getting ready to launch the revamped the Xtreme 160R 4V with a host of upgrades on October 16, 2026. Here’s what we can expect from the new and updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V With Cruise Control Launched At Rs. 1.34 Lakh
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Expected Design Changes
The current Hero Xtreme 160R 4V already has a sharp design and the new model is likely to be an evolution of the same. Last year, the updated Xtreme 160R got a LED headlight with a design inspired by the bigger Xtreme 250R, and we expect the overall design and bodywork of the updated Xtreme 160R to be more in line with the 250R, giving it fresh appeal.
Also Read: Hero Xtreme 250R First Ride Review
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Features
On the features list, the 2026 Xtreme 160R 4V is expected to get an all-new instrument console – quite possibly a 5-inch TFT display with features like Google Maps mirroring. The current model gets a colour LCD display with turn-by-turn navigation. Features like cruise control, three ride modes, dual-channel ABS and panic brake alert are likely to be carried over, but the new Xtreme 160R 4V could also come with features like lap timer, document storage, and even traction control cannot be ruled out. Hero may also introduce the same feature updates and re-launch the Xtreme 250R with minor updates all round.
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Engine & Performance
The 163.2 cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine is likely to be carried over to the updated Xtreme 160R 4V, but what is likely to be tweaked is the state of tune, along with the fuelling on the different throttle maps. On the current model, the engine puts out 16.67 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm.
With the new state of tune on the engine, the output may slightly vary, but more details can only be confirmed after the launch, when full specifications are announced. The 5-speed gearbox is also likely to be retained, but Hero could throw in a slip and assist clutch on the new model.
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Chassis & Suspension
On the hardware front, it’s still not clear if the updated Xtreme 160R will retain the current tubular steel underbone diamond type frame. Since we expect the design to be more in line with the 250R, it will not be surprising if Hero rehashes the frame and introduces a steel trellis frame on the Xtreme 160R as well. The 37 mm USD fork is likely to be retained but could offer preload adjustment. At the rear, the 7-step preload adjustable monoshock is likely to be retained.
New Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Expected Pricing
Considering the updates, in features and hardware, the new and updated Hero Xtreme 160R 4V is likely to get a minor price correction. We still expect the new Xtreme 160R 4V to have a competitive price tag of just below Rs. 1.40 lakh to give it an advantage its primary rivals like the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar N160 SS.
Learn more about Hero Xtreme 160R
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