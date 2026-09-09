2026 Jawa 42 All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh

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2026 Jawa 42 All Star Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
Sep 09, 2026, 01:58 PM
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2026 Jawa 42 All Star Edition Launched At Rs 1.85 Lakh
Highlights
  • Available in five colour options
  • Gets redesigned front and rear fenders, side covers & upswept exhaust
  • Kerb weight reduced from 182 kg to 175 kg

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles India has launched the third model in its new All Stars Edition range: the Jawa 42 All Stars Edition, priced from Rs 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom). Showcased alongside the recently launched Jawa 42 FJ and 42 Bobber All Stars Editions, the standard 42 is the most affordable model in the Jawa line-up and gets notable updates beyond new body colours and graphics. This marks the first comprehensive update for the entry-level Jawa 42 model since 2024.

Also read: Jawa 42 Bobber All Stars Edition Launched At Rs 2.09 Lakh

Full prices of the 42 All Stars are as follows:

ColourPrice (ex-showroom)
All Stars BlackRs 1.90 lakh
All Stars Nebula BlueRs 1.87 lakh
All Stars Battle GreenRs 1.87 lakh
All Stars Moss GreyRs 1.87 lakh
All Stars IvoryRs 1.85 lakh
Jawa 42 All Stars Edition 1

Compared to the outgoing 42, the new 42 All Stars Edition gains new colour options and body graphics as well as some sheet metal changes. The front and rear fender designs have been updated, while the side cover design has also been revised. The exhaust now also features an upswept design in line with the 42 FJ, while the alloy wheel design is also new. The 42 now also gains fatter tyres - 100/90-18 up front and 150/70-17 at the rear, giving it more visual mass as well as a broader footprint. The outgoing 42 features a 90/90 front and 120/80 rear tyre.

Also Read: Jawa 42 FJ Gets New All Stars Editions, Prices Start at Rs 2.02 Lakh

The specifications for the new 42 also reveal a reduction in kerb weight from 182-184 kg to 175 kg for the new All Stars Edition. Seat height, meanwhile, has increased from 788 mm to 795 mm, with Jawa also claiming tweaks to the saddle for increased comfort. Other cycle parts, such as the suspension and disc brakes, are unchanged, though the 42 now gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The 13.2-litre fuel tank has also been retained.
Jawa 42 All Stars Edition 2

Coming to the engine, the 42 All Star Edition retains the 295 cc mill from the outgoing model, developing 26.8 bhp and 26.3 Nm of peak torque. The unit continues to be paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

The Jawa 42 is also available in an Ivory and Black colour scheme that is not part of the All Stars Edition, priced at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the All Stars Edition start from September 14.

# Jawa 42# Jawa Forty Two# Jawa bikes# Jawa Motorcycle# Jawa 42 All Stars Edition# 42 All Stars Edition# Jawa All Stars Edition# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
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JAWA 42
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JAWA 42
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*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.59 - 1.85 Lakh
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