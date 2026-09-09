logo
Select City

2026 Jawa All Stars 42: What’s New?

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 09, 2026, 05:07 PM
Follow us on
2026 Jawa All Stars 42: What’s New?

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new Jawa All Stars 42 with prices ranging from Rs. 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). Essentially an updated Jawa 42, the All Stars 42 comes with tweaked underpinnings, including new alloy wheels shod with thicker new tyres, new fenders, redesigned seat and is offered in new colours. Here’s a look at what all has changed in the new Jawa All Stars 42.

Also Read: 2026 Jawa All Stars 42 Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Jawa 42 All Stars

Jawa All Stars 42: Design

The updated Jawa 42 All Stars has design changes which give it a unique identity compared to the outgoing 42. Both the front and rear fenders are now shorter, and the side panel design is also new, with new graphics.

Jawa 42 All Stars

The seat has been redesigned and looks slimmer but gets new foam with thickness and firmness of the padding designed for long distance riding comfort. The grab rail has been neatly integrated around the tail section, under the seat.

Jawa 42 All Stars 8

The wheel sizes remain the same, but the design of the wheels is different. The twin exhausts are carried forward, but now feature an upswept design, compared to the straight exhausts of the earlier Jawa 42.

Jawa 42 All Stars 9

Jawa All Stars 42: Cycle Parts

The Jawa All Stars 42 is based on the same double cradle frame which the brand says has been strengthened, as well as the swingarm. The 35 mm telescopic forks have been retained as are the twin gas-charged rear shocks.

The All Stars 42 comes with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, but the tyre section has been widened, with a 100-section front tyre (up from 90-section) and a 150-section rear tyre (up from 120-section).

Braking hardware is standard dual-channel ABS, handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

Jawa 42 All Stars Edition 2

Jawa All Stars 42: Engine

The Jawa All Stars 42 retains the same 294.7 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which puts out 27.2 bhp at 7,950 rpm and 26.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox has been retained.

Jawa 42 All Stars 1

Jawa All Stars 42: Colour Options & Prices

The Jawa All Stars 42 is offered in a total of five colour options, with the All Stars Ivory being the most affordable at Rs. 1.85 lakh, and the All Stars Black being the most expensive at Rs. 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Colour OptionPrice (Ex-showroom)
All Stars IvoryRs. 1,84,942
All Stars Battle GreenRs. 1,86,942
All Stars Nebula BlueRs. 1,86,942
All Stars Moss GreyRs. 1,86,942
All Stars BlackRs. 1,89,942

Jawa 42 All Stars 6

Jawa All Stars 42: Key Specifications

Engine Displacement294.7 cc
Engine TypeSingle-Cylinder, Liquid-Cooled, DOHC
Max Power27.19 bhp @ 7,950 rpm
Peak Torque26.3 Nm @ 6,000 rpm
GearboxConstant Mesh, 6-speed
Bore x Stroke76 mm x 65 mm
Weight175 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity13.2 Litres
Seat Height795 mm
Frame Double Cradle
Front Suspension35 mm telescopic forks
Rear SuspensionTwin Shock Absorbers; Gas-Filled with adjustable preload
Front Brake Disc Size280 mm
Rear Brake Disc Size240 mm
Front Tyre Size100/90-18
Rear Tyre Size150/70-17
Ground Clearance173 mm
# Jawa 42 All Stars# Jawa All Stars 42# 2026 Jawa All Stars 42# 2026 Jawa 42 All Stars# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
AD

Learn more about

JAWA 42
Rating Icon
8.0/10
JAWA 42
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.59 - 1.85 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View 42 Specifications
View 42 Features
AD

Popular Models

  • JAWA 42
    JAWA
    42
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.59 - 1.85 Lakh
  • JAWA Perak
    JAWA
    Perak
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 2.01 Lakh
  • JAWA 42 Bobber
    JAWA
    42 Bobber
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.94 - 2.17 Lakh
  • JAWA 350
    JAWA
    350
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.83 - 2.12 Lakh
  • JAWA 42 FJ
    JAWA
    42 FJ
    Ex-Showroom Price
    ₹ 1.84 - 2.04 Lakh

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • 2026 Jawa All Stars 42: What’s New?