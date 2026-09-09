2026 Jawa All Stars 42: What’s New?

Jawa-Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new Jawa All Stars 42 with prices ranging from Rs. 1.85 lakh (Ex-showroom). Essentially an updated Jawa 42, the All Stars 42 comes with tweaked underpinnings, including new alloy wheels shod with thicker new tyres, new fenders, redesigned seat and is offered in new colours. Here’s a look at what all has changed in the new Jawa All Stars 42.

Also Read: 2026 Jawa All Stars 42 Launched At Rs. 1.85 Lakh

Jawa All Stars 42: Design

The updated Jawa 42 All Stars has design changes which give it a unique identity compared to the outgoing 42. Both the front and rear fenders are now shorter, and the side panel design is also new, with new graphics.

The seat has been redesigned and looks slimmer but gets new foam with thickness and firmness of the padding designed for long distance riding comfort. The grab rail has been neatly integrated around the tail section, under the seat.

The wheel sizes remain the same, but the design of the wheels is different. The twin exhausts are carried forward, but now feature an upswept design, compared to the straight exhausts of the earlier Jawa 42.

Jawa All Stars 42: Cycle Parts

The Jawa All Stars 42 is based on the same double cradle frame which the brand says has been strengthened, as well as the swingarm. The 35 mm telescopic forks have been retained as are the twin gas-charged rear shocks.

The All Stars 42 comes with 18-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel, but the tyre section has been widened, with a 100-section front tyre (up from 90-section) and a 150-section rear tyre (up from 120-section).

Braking hardware is standard dual-channel ABS, handled by a 280 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc.

Jawa All Stars 42: Engine

The Jawa All Stars 42 retains the same 294.7 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine which puts out 27.2 bhp at 7,950 rpm and 26.3 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The six-speed gearbox has been retained.

Jawa All Stars 42: Colour Options & Prices

The Jawa All Stars 42 is offered in a total of five colour options, with the All Stars Ivory being the most affordable at Rs. 1.85 lakh, and the All Stars Black being the most expensive at Rs. 1.90 lakh (Ex-showroom).

Colour Option Price (Ex-showroom) All Stars Ivory Rs. 1,84,942 All Stars Battle Green Rs. 1,86,942 All Stars Nebula Blue Rs. 1,86,942 All Stars Moss Grey Rs. 1,86,942 All Stars Black Rs. 1,89,942

Jawa All Stars 42: Key Specifications