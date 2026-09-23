2026 Mahindra Thar OG vs 2025 Thar: What’s New And What’s Changed?
- New M_Glyde platform, PENTALINK rear suspension and DAVINCI damping.
- More powerful 2.0-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines.
- New styling, 19-inch wheels, six airbags and more technology.
Mahindra has introduced the new Thar OG, replacing the three-door Thar that was introduced in 2020. While the 2026 Thar retains the familiar boxy silhouette and three-door layout, Mahindra has made substantial changes underneath the skin, along with updates to the exterior, cabin, safety equipment and powertrains. The new Thar OG starts at Rs.10.32 lakh, with deliveries scheduled to begin from October 11, 2026. Here's a look at how the 2026 Thar OG compares with the 2025 Thar.
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched
2026 Thar vs 2025 Thar: Exterior
At first glance, the new Thar OG looks evolutionary rather than radically different. The overall three-door silhouette, upright windscreen, round headlamp theme and boxy proportions have been retained. The 2025 Thar brochure describes the design as a contemporary take on the classic Thar shape, with its distinctive body-coloured grille, round headlamps and fender-mounted DRLs.
The 2026 Thar OG gets a more substantial visual update. It features a new body-coloured grille, LED headlamps with C-shaped DRLs and LED ice-cube fog lamps with cornering functionality. The bumpers have also been redesigned, while the wider track gives the SUV a more planted stance.
One of the biggest visual changes is the move from 18-inch wheels on the 2025 Thar to 19-inch alloys on the top-spec 2026 Thar OG. The new model also gets new LED tail lamps and two new exterior colours – Artemis Silver and Jeans Blue – taking the colour palette to eight options.
2026 Thar vs 2025 Thar: Interior
The cabin has also evolved, although the basic dashboard architecture and rugged character remain familiar.
The 2025 Thar already came with a 26.03 cm touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Adventure Statistics Gen II, rear AC vents, height-adjustable driver's seat and roof-mounted speakers.
The 2026 Thar OG retains the large touchscreen but adds a more premium feel. The top-spec version gets truffle-brown leatherette upholstery, a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel and a soft second-row armrest with integrated cupholders. It also gets additional cabin touches such as a luggage-compartment light and a 15W Type-C rear USB outlet.
The 2026 model also gets electric power steering, replacing the hydraulic steering system in the 2025 Thar. This should make low-speed manoeuvring considerably easier, particularly in tight spaces and while off-roading.
2026 Thar vs 2025 Thar: Features
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Details
This is where the biggest transformation takes place.
The 2025 Thar already offered an extensive off-road equipment package, including a low-range 4x4 transfer case, electronic brake locking differential, hill hold and hill descent control, ESP with rollover mitigation, Adventure Statistics and washable floors on applicable 4WD versions.
The 2026 Thar OG takes this further with an Electronic Locking Differential (ELD) and dedicated Mud, Sand and Snow terrain modes on applicable 4WD variants. It also gets Terrain Assist on specified RWD powertrains.
Another important change is the suspension. The 2025 Thar used an independent double-wishbone front suspension and multilink solid rear axle, while the 2026 Thar OG introduces a PENTALINK rear suspension with Watts Link and DAVINCI damping with Frequency Dependent Damping.
The new model's top-spec ZXT also gets front parking sensors, six airbags including four HPTS airbags, TPMS, rear-view camera and all-disc brakes.
2026 Thar vs 2025 Thar: Engine And Performance
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar OG Colour Options Revealed
The basic engine family remains familiar, but the higher-output engines have been retuned. The 2025 Thar's 1.5-litre D117 diesel produced 118 bhp and 300 Nm, while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel developed 130 bhp and 300 Nm. The 2.0-litre mStallion petrol produced 150 bhp, with torque rated at 300 Nm with the manual and 320 Nm with the automatic.
For 2026, the D117 remains unchanged at 118 bhp and 300 Nm, while the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel gets a significant bump to 150 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2.0-litre mStallion petrol now produces 159 bhp and 330 Nm. The 2026 Thar therefore gets a significant increase in output from its larger diesel and petrol engines, while the entry-level diesel carries over unchanged.
2026 Thar OG: A More Comprehensive Upgrade
The 2026 Thar OG may look like a facelift from the outside, but the changes go much deeper. The biggest changes are therefore not the new grille or larger wheels, but the mechanical upgrades, added off-road hardware and substantial improvement in safety equipment. The 2025 Thar established the modern three-door formula; the 2026 Thar OG attempts to retain that character while making the SUV more refined and easier to use every day.
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