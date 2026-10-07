2026 MG Hector Storm Series Launched At Rs 20 Lakh
- Blackstorm gets an all-black exterior, while Snowstorm gets White with black highlights
- Both editions get red brake calipers, black-themed interiors and Storm Series accessories at no extra cost
- Continues with the 1.5 litre petrol mill; offered with CVT
JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2026 Hector Storm Series in India, comprising the Hector Blackstorm and Hector Snowstorm. Both editions are priced at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) and are available in a 5-seater configuration. For starters, the Blackstorm gets an all-black exterior, while the Snowstorm gets a Pearl White body with a Black roof. Both versions feature a new all-black Storm Hex grille, front and rear bumper garnishes and Aura Storm Blade alloy wheels with red brake calipers.
Also Read: MG M9, Cyberster Now Offered With BaaS: Prices Start At Rs 69.99 Lakh
MG Hector Storm Series: Exterior
The two editions get several dark-themed exterior elements, including dark chrome treatment for the MG logos, skid plates, tailgate accents and body-side cladding. They also feature piano-black roof rails, LED headlamps with piano-black bezels and smoked connected tail lamps.
In addition, the Storm Series package, which can be fitted at the dealership, adds Blackstorm or Snowstorm badging, a red tailgate accent, fog lamp eye shadows with red accents, ORVM protectors with red accents and sidestep boards. Notably, the Storm Series package was chargeable on the previous edition but is now being offered at no extra cost to customers who opt for it.
Also Read: MG Hector Tomahawk EV: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
MG Hector Storm Series: Interior and Features
As for the interior, both versions get Nimbus Black interiors with all-black leather upholstery and dark interior accents. The front headrests carry Blackstorm or Snowstorm embossing, while the steering wheel gets a leather wrap with a gunmetal finish.
This edition is based on the higher variants of the Hector and hence continues all the bells and whistles, including a 14-inch portrait infotainment screen, a 7-inch LCD full-digital instrument cluster, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, 8-colour ambient lighting, ADAS, powered tailgate, rain-sensing wipers and front parking sensors. It also gets a 360-degree HD camera with Wheel View, ABS, EBD, Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System, Hill Hold Control and Brake Assist.
MG Hector Storm Series: Engine
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine produces 141 bhp and 250 Nm, with power sent to the front wheels through a CVT gearbox.
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