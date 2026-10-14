2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift: In Pictures

It’s been barely a month since the new Maruti Suzuki Baleno was launched, and the 2026 Toyota Glanza facelift has already followed suit. The Glanza is essentially a rebadged version of the Baleno, with both premium hatchbacks sharing the same platform, design and mechanicals, while wearing different brand badges.

As expected, the Glanza gets the same set of upgrades as the Baleno, including a heavily redesigned front fascia. Here’s a detailed look at the updated Toyota hatchback in pictures.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh

The new Toyota Glanza receives some heavy styling upgrades, especially on the fascia. It features a new grille, updated headlamps, and a new sporty front bumper. The rest of the car largely remains more or less similar to the outgoing model.

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Facelift Launched At Rs 6.99 Lakh

The new face is bound to attract mixed opinions. I feel Toyota has gone a bit overboard with the new grille, and it doesn't match the rest of the car's proportions. The Toyota logo being moved up to the bonnet area is a good call, same goes for the piano black elements, which add a bit of premiumness.

The headlamp shape remains unchanged, however, the internals have been tweaked. You get LED projector units, LED daytime running lamps, and auto headlamps with welcome home lighting. The shape of the fog lights too has been changed, and you will also get to see the black panel that covers the ADAS module.

Despite the heavy updates made to the face and features list, the wheels remain unchanged. You get the same diamond-cut alloy wheels. This is something even Maruti did with the Baleno facelift.

In terms of size and dimensions, there is no change. However, including this red shade, Toyota is offering seven vibrant colours. It has also introduced two new shades - Bluish Black and Digital Teal Green.

The dashboard layout largely remains unchanged, featuring the same 9-inch HD infotainment display featuring wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. Other features include - a wireless phone charger with a cooling pad, a Clarion sound system, and you do get a new interior theme with beige highlights.

I am not a fan of this black and beige combination, however, the 2026 Glanza does get leatherette seats now on this top-spec trim. And with that, you now get ventilated seats.

The driver cluster remains unchanged, however, the MID will now offer additional information, as you now get a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and ADAS functions as well. With regard to safety tech, the new Glanza will also feature 360-degree view cameras as before.

The rear seat space sees no change as well, apart from the new upholstery. You still get adjustable headrests for all, with 3-pointed seatbelts and still not central armrest.

Also as before, there is rear AC vents, and a couple of USB ports (Type A and Type C) for rear passengers. No Type C USB port for front passenger even now.

The updated hatchback continues to be offered in familiar trim options - E, S, G, V and a newly added trim V (O). Under the hood is a new 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 112.4 Nm of torque. Toyota says the new engine is aimed at improving fuel efficiency. The CNG version develops 69 bhp and 101.8 Nm of torque.

With the change in engine, the Glanza now only offers an AMT unit in the name of an automatic. However, on the positive side, even the CNG version is now available with an AMT alongside the manual gearbox.

Prices for the new Toyota Glanza facelift start at Rs. 6.99 lakh and go up to Rs. 10.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The prices for the CNG models start from Rs. 8.76 lakh and go up to Rs. 10.23 lakh (ex-showroom)