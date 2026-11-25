What Are the Major New Traffic Rules in India in 2026?

Several important changes to India's traffic and highway rules have taken effect in 2026. They cover everything from how authorities issue challans to how unpaid tolls are recovered and how repeat traffic offenders are dealt with. Here are the changes worth knowing before your next drive:

1. New E-Challan Rules: You Have 45 Days to Pay or Challenge a Fine

One of the most important changes concerns the time you get to respond to a traffic challan. Under the revised Central Motor Vehicles Rules, authorities can issue challans electronically or manually, including through automatic traffic enforcement systems. The new procedure also establishes specific deadlines for receiving, challenging and paying challans.

What happens after you receive an e-challan?

Delivery: An electronic challan must be delivered within three days of issuance, while physical delivery can take up to 15 days.

An electronic challan must be delivered within three days of issuance, while physical delivery can take up to 15 days. Payment or challenge: You have 45 days from the date of issuance to pay the challan or challenge it through the designated online process.

You have 45 days from the date of issuance to pay the challan or challenge it through the designated online process. No response: If you neither pay nor challenge it within 45 days, the challan is treated as accepted.

If you neither pay nor challenge it within 45 days, the challan is treated as accepted. After acceptance: You get another 30 days to pay the accepted challan.

You get another 30 days to pay the accepted challan. If your challenge is rejected: You can approach the court within the prescribed 30-day period, subject to the applicable deposit requirement.

What if you simply ignore the challan?

Ignoring a challan can create problems beyond the original fine. If you fail to complete the required payment or challenge process, applications relating to your driving licence or vehicle registration can be held up until the outstanding challan is settled. Authorities can also take action against the vehicle in accordance with the rules and applicable court orders.

2. Five Traffic Offences in a Year Can Put Your Driving Licence at Risk

The 2026 rules also make repeated traffic violations more consequential. Under the amended Rule 21, committing five or more offences or violations under the Motor Vehicles Act or its rules within a one-year period starting from 1 January 2026 can become a ground for treating the driver as a habitual offender. This can put the person's driving licence at risk of disqualification.

There are two important things to understand here:

The threshold is five or more recorded offences within the relevant one-year period .

. Reaching five offences does not mean your licence is automatically cancelled on the fifth challan. It creates a legal ground for action by the licensing authority.

This makes it important to check and resolve challans rather than assuming that smaller violations will never affect your licence.

3. New Rules for Unpaid Highway Tolls: Your Vehicle Documents Could Be Affected

Missing a FASTag deduction or passing through a toll without successfully paying the applicable fee can now create more serious consequences. The 2026 amendments strengthen toll recovery by connecting electronic toll collection records with the VAHAN vehicle database. This allows authorities to identify vehicles with unpaid National Highway tolls and send electronic notices to their registered owners.

What happens if your highway toll remains unpaid?

Electronic notice: You can receive an e-notice containing your vehicle details, toll location, date of passage and outstanding amount.

You can receive an e-notice containing your vehicle details, toll location, date of passage and outstanding amount. Within 72 hours: Pay the original toll amount without the additional charge.

Pay the original toll amount without the additional charge. After 72 hours: The payable amount becomes twice the applicable toll.

The payable amount becomes twice the applicable toll. Disputing the notice: You can submit a representation within 72 hours of receiving the notice.

You can submit a representation within 72 hours of receiving the notice. After 15 days: If the dues remain unpaid and no representation is pending, the amount can be recorded in VAHAN, and restrictions may be imposed on vehicle-related services.

What if the FASTag deduction failed even though you had sufficient balance?

Do not immediately assume that you have committed an offence. Check your FASTag transaction history and the toll notice for the vehicle number, location and date. If the charge is incorrect or the transaction was unsuccessful due to a technical issue, raise a representation within the prescribed 72-hour window and retain your transaction records.

4. Pending Toll Dues Can Affect Vehicle Transfer and Fitness Certificates

There is another important change that used-car buyers and sellers should know about. The Central Motor Vehicles (Second Amendment) Rules, 2026 introduced provisions linking unpaid National Highway toll dues with certain vehicle-related services. This means outstanding toll payments can become a problem when you try to complete important registration or permit-related work.

Under the amended provisions, pending toll dues can affect:

No Objection Certificates (NOCs): When transferring a vehicle to another state or completing an applicable transfer process.

When transferring a vehicle to another state or completing an applicable transfer process. Fitness certificates: When applying for or renewing a vehicle's fitness certificate.

When applying for or renewing a vehicle's fitness certificate. National Permits: When applying for or renewing the applicable permit.

This is particularly relevant when purchasing a used vehicle. Before completing the transaction, check whether the vehicle has outstanding National Highway toll dues, along with its challan and registration records. A clean-looking car with unresolved dues can still create paperwork problems for its next owner.

5. FASTag Annual Pass 2026-27: New Fee and Eligibility

If you frequently travel on National Highways, the FASTag Annual Pass can help reduce repeated toll payments. Instead of paying individual toll charges at eligible plazas, you make one upfront payment for a fixed period or number of crossings. The facility is designed for private, non-commercial cars, jeeps and vans with an eligible FASTag.

FASTag Annual Pass for FY 2026-27

₹3,075

Validity

1 year

Maximum crossings

200

Eligible vehicles

Private cars, jeeps and vans

Where it works

Eligible NH and NE plazas

Whichever comes first: one year or 200 crossings.

A few conditions are worth remembering:

You need a valid, functional FASTag linked to the vehicle's registration number.

The pass is non-transferable and stays linked to the registered vehicle.

A return journey counts as two crossings.

It does not cover State Highway toll plazas or tolls operated outside the eligible National Highway and National Expressway network.

You can activate the pass through the Rajmargyatra website or app using your existing eligible FASTag. You do not need to purchase a separate tag just for the Annual Pass.

6. New Local FASTag Pass for People Living Near Toll Plazas

This is particularly useful for people who regularly cross the same toll plaza while commuting to work, visiting nearby markets or travelling between neighbouring areas. From 1 November 2026, eligible non-commercial vehicle owners living within 20 km of certain National Highway toll plazas can opt for a concessional Local Pass.

The annual pricing depends on the toll plaza's location:

Toll plaza location Annual Local Pass fee Outside municipal or local town limits ₹1,500 Within municipal or local town limits ₹3,000

However, the pass comes with conditions:

You must own an eligible non-commercial vehicle.

Your vehicle must have a valid and functional FASTag.

You must reside within the specified 20 km range.

The pass is valid only at the selected toll plaza.

It is not available on certain closed toll collection routes or where a service road or alternative route is available.

The pass became available at eligible toll plazas on 1 November 2026. Online availability through the Rajmargyatra app is scheduled from 1 December 2026. You can check eligibility and the applicable plaza conditions before applying.

7. Jan Vishwas Act 2026: What Changed for Motorists?

The Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Act, 2026 introduced changes to several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. The relevant motor vehicle amendments came into effect on 15 August 2026, rather than automatically applying from the date the Act was passed.

Some important changes include:

Driving licence expiry: A 30-day grace period is provided after the licence expiry date, giving motorists additional time to renew it.

A 30-day grace period is provided after the licence expiry date, giving motorists additional time to renew it. Minor violations: Certain first-time contraventions have moved towards warnings instead of immediate monetary penalties.

Certain first-time contraventions have moved towards warnings instead of immediate monetary penalties. Penalty structure: Several offences have shifted from criminal punishments towards civil penalties.

Several offences have shifted from criminal punishments towards civil penalties. Repeat violations: Some offences continue to attract stronger penalties for subsequent violations.

The important distinction is that this is not a blanket reduction in traffic fines. Serious offences and repeat violations can still attract substantial penalties, and the applicable provision must be checked before assuming that an offence now carries only a warning.

8. Are Traffic Fines the Same Across India in 2026?

Not always. The Motor Vehicles Act establishes the central framework for traffic offences and penalties, but states and Union Territories have their own enforcement procedures and applicable compounding arrangements. This means the amount you see on a challan can depend on the offence, the applicable state notification and whether it is a first or repeat violation.

For example, parking in a prohibited area, jumping a red light or driving without valid documents can have different enforcement procedures depending on the applicable provisions and state rules. Always check the actual challan rather than relying on an old online traffic fine list. You can verify and pay eligible challans through the official eChallan portal .

What Should Every Car Owner Check in 2026?

With more traffic enforcement and toll collection happening digitally, keeping your vehicle documents and payment records updated is increasingly important. Here is a practical checklist to avoid unnecessary problems.

Check your driving licence validity and renew it within the applicable period.

Keep your vehicle registration certificate (RC) updated.

Maintain valid motor insurance and PUC certification.

Check your e-challan status regularly.

Pay or challenge challans within the prescribed deadline.

Keep sufficient FASTag balance for regular toll payments.

Check failed FASTag transactions and resolve unpaid toll notices promptly.

Check outstanding toll dues before buying or selling a used vehicle.

Check Annual Pass and Local Pass eligibility if you frequently use National Highways.

What Should You Remember About India's 2026 Traffic Rules?

The biggest change in 2026 is that traffic enforcement and highway toll collection are becoming more closely connected to digital vehicle records. Motorists now have clearly defined deadlines to respond to e-challans, while repeated violations and unpaid tolls can affect important vehicle-related services. FASTag Annual and Local Pass facilities also offer new ways to manage regular highway travel costs.

The practical takeaway is to check your challans, clear your toll dues and keep your vehicle documents updated. A little attention to these details can save you from much bigger problems when you renew your licence, sell your car or head out on your next highway trip.