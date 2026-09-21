2026 Triumph Daytona 660 Launched At Rs 9.99 Lakh In India
- Gets adjustable Showa front fork and Metzeler M9RR tyres
- Bi-directional quickshifter now standard, instead of an optional accessory
- Powered by the same 660cc triple producing 95 bhp and 68 Nm
Triumph has launched the 2026 Daytona 660 in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), replacing the outgoing version. The updated motorcycle costs Rs 11,000 more than its predecessor, with the price increase accompanied by changes to the suspension, tyres, and standard equipment.
The biggest change to the Daytona 660's ride package is the addition of adjustability to its 41mm Showa USD front fork. While the outgoing motorcycle's fork was non-adjustable, the updated unit now gets compression and rebound damping adjustment.
Suspension travel remains unchanged at 110mm. At the rear, the motorcycle continues with the same monoshock with preload adjustment and 130mm of travel. The Daytona 660 also switches from Michelin Power 6 tyres to Metzeler M9RR rubber.
Another important addition is the bi-directional quickshifter, which was previously available as an optional accessory. It is now standard equipment on the updated Daytona 660.
Also Read: New Triumph Tiger 1200 Rally Explorer Leaked Ahead Of Launch
The motorcycle continues with its existing steel perimeter frame, twin front disc brakes with radial callipers and the same riding position designed to balance sporty riding with everyday usability.
There are no changes to the engine. The Daytona 660 continues to use Triumph's 660cc inline-three-cylinder engine, producing 95 bhp and 68 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.
The updated model is also available in three new colour options: Aluminium Silver with Sapphire Black highlights, Cosmic Yellow with Sapphire Black highlights, and Sapphire Black.
Also Read: Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC Launched in India at Rs 21 Lakh; Limited To 750 Units Worldwide
The 2026 Triumph Daytona 660 is priced at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which is Rs 11,000 more than the outgoing model's Rs 9.88 lakh price.
At a modest price increase, the updated Daytona 660 gets meaningful changes to its ride package, with adjustable front suspension, new tyres and a quickshifter as standard.
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