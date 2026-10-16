2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: In Pictures

Hero Motocorp has made a fresh attempt at making the Xtreme 160 4V more desirable for the consumer by offering new features, tech and colours. Lets take a closer look at how the bike is different from earlier.

The motorcycle is now available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Carbon with Corbon being the most expensive version priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

You also get adjustable brake and clutch levers on the motorcycle which make riding for long hours easier and more comfortable than earlier.

Also Read: New Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh

USD forks and coloured front wheels are some more elements that make the motorcycle more attractive and appealing.

You also get Cruise control feature on the new Xtreme 160R 4V which is a very useful features, specially on the highway.

The motorcycle also gets a revised fuel tank design with new tank extensions and a sharper bikini fairing for a more aggressive look.

A new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster in offered in the top variant while lower variants retain an LCD display. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity and features a new Race Timer with two modes - to measure 0-60 kmph and to record quarter mile drag races respectively.

A new panic brake alert function warn of approaching traffic and upgraded dual channel ABS with lift-off protection is also available on the motorcycle.

The 163 cc, oil-cooled, four valve engine still make 16.8 bhp at 8750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. A 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and suspension is the same as before.