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2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: In Pictures

car&bike Team
last published date : 16 October 2026, 21:57 IST
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2026 Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: In Pictures
Highlights
  • The bike gets a more aggressive look and more colour options
  • Type C charging is also new offered on the bike
  • Kerb weight meanwhile has increased marginally to 149 kg

Hero Motocorp has made a fresh attempt at making the Xtreme 160 4V more desirable for the consumer by offering new features, tech and colours. Lets take a closer look at how the bike is different from earlier.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V 4

The motorcycle is now available in three variants - Standard, Pro and Carbon with Corbon being the most expensive version priced at Rs. 1.41 lakh, ex-showroom.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V adjustable lever

You also get adjustable brake and clutch levers on the motorcycle which make riding for long hours easier and more comfortable than earlier.

Also Read: New Xtreme 160R 4V Launched At Rs 1.27 Lakh

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V 3

USD forks and coloured front wheels are some more elements that make the motorcycle more attractive and appealing.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V Cruise control

You also get Cruise control feature on the new Xtreme 160R 4V which is a very useful features, specially on the highway.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V tank

The motorcycle also gets a revised fuel tank design with new tank extensions and a sharper bikini fairing for a more aggressive look.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V Ride Modes

A new 4.2-inch TFT instrument cluster in offered in the top variant while lower variants retain an LCD display. The unit features Bluetooth connectivity and features a new Race Timer with two modes - to measure 0-60 kmph and to record quarter mile drag races respectively.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V Abrax Orange

A new panic brake alert function warn of approaching traffic and upgraded dual channel ABS with lift-off protection is also available on the motorcycle.

2026 Hero Xtreme 160 R 4 V Carbon Grey

The 163 cc, oil-cooled, four valve engine still make 16.8 bhp at 8750 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm. A 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and suspension is the same as before.

# hero xtreme 160R# launch# hero motocorp# Two Wheelers
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Learn more about Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
Variants
Images
Colors
*Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 1.33 - 1.38 Lakh
Check On-Road Price
View Xtreme 160R 4V Specifications
View Xtreme 160R 4V Features
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