2027 Honda ADV125 Unveiled; New 125 cc Maxi-Styled Honda Scooter

Honda has unveiled the latest member of its ADV range, and this time it’s a commuter-friendly 125 cc cross-over scooter with Honda ADV attitude – the new Honda ADV125! Like its bigger siblings available in the international market, the new ADV125 is positioned primarily as a road-use scooter, but with hardware and components designed for rough roads as well – something which Indian users will appreciate.

According to Honda, the new ADV125 promises agility in the urban environment, comfort on longer rides and offers versatility, combining everyday practicality with the rugged styling and adventurous spirit of the Honda ADV family. Its strong acceleration, with high power and torque, and wind protection should make it an attractive maxi-styled scooter for comfortable riding in different environments.

Honda ADV125: Design, Features & Practicality

With sculpted bodywork and styling which is inspired by Honda’s bigger ADV models, the new ADV125 boasts of premium features and equipment, along with block-pattern tyres, high ground clearance and an upswept exhaust muffler. A clear 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity opens up access to navigation, calls and music through the Honda RoadSync system.

The ADV125 boasts of 29 litres of luggage capacity along with a 8-litre fuel tank, which is said to deliver over 350 km of cruising range. A built-in Type-C USB socket in the front inner glove box offers convenience, while an adjustable windscreen with two height settings and 75 mm adjustment promises a comfortable perch for the rider even on longer rides on the highway.

Honda ADV125: Engine & Performance

The 125 cc, four-valve, SOHC, liquid-cooled engine makes 12 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 11.7 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Called the eSP+ engine, it comes with idling stop and has a claimed top speed of 97 kmph. ABS helps offer stability and safety, and the Honda Selectable Torque Control, or traction control system, helps prevent rear-wheel slip in low traction conditions.

Honda ADV125: Chassis & Suspension

The Honda ADV125 is built around a duplex steel cradle frame, with 130 mm suspension travel up front and 110 mm of rear suspension travel. With 165 mm of ground clearance and block pattern tyres, along with an upright riding position, the ADV125 promises more capability beyond the usual urban tarred roads.

The 14-inch front and 13-inch rear wheels are shod with block-pattern tyres and equipped with 240 mm front brake disc and a 220 mm rear brake disc. Seat height is an accessible 780 mm while kerb weight is rated at 133 kg.

Honda ADV125: Image Gallery