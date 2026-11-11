2027 Hyundai Creta Interior Spied For The First Time

The next-generation Hyundai Creta has been spotted testing in India again, but this time, the spy shots give us our first proper look inside the model. And there is quite a bit that's new. For starters, it gets a completely redesigned cabin, with a large touchscreen, a slim digital driver’s display and a new steering wheel.



2027 Hyundai Creta: New Dashboard And Steering Wheel

The central touchscreen takes up a large portion of the dashboard, while the narrow digital display sits further back, closer to the windscreen. It's an unusual arrangement and a departure from the integrated screen setup seen on the current Creta. This setup hints that Hyundai will be moving to its new Pleos Connect system, which has the same arrangement as seen here.

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The steering wheel gets a fresh design, too, similar to what Mahindra offers in the BE 6. At its centre is Hyundai's Morse Code logo, which represents the letter 'H'. The spokes appear to feature capacitive touch controls, along with two physical scroll wheels. The seats and dashboard, meanwhile, seem to retain the current model's off-white and black colour combination.

Moreover, the centre console has a floating design, with two cup holders. The door panels get horizontal detailing, similar to the layout seen on the Hyundai Bayon. The spy shots also reveal buttons mounted on the front passenger seat for the boss mode function.

2027 Hyundai Creta: Exterior

The new Creta will be larger than the current model and is expected to move to Hyundai's K3 platform, which also underpins the Kia Seltos. Its footprint will increase, similar to what we saw on the new-gen Kia Seltos, and it will get some radical exterior changes.

Some of the details noted under the camouflage are the boxier grille with rectangular elements, a centrally mounted radar sensor for ADAS and split-style headlights. At the rear, the LED taillights appear to be split into three sections.

Also Read: Hyundai Bayon Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 10 Lakh

2027 Hyundai Creta Launch Timeline

Hyundai is expected to launch the next-generation Creta in India around mid-2027. The current model has been a major player in the midsize SUV segment, so the new generation will have plenty riding on it.



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