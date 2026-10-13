2027 Hyundai Tucson N Line Revealed At Paris Motor Show

Hyundai Motor has revealed the all-new Tucson N Line at the Paris Motor Show. As with other Hyundai N Line models, the Tucson N Line gets several exterior and interior elements over the standard SUV while retaining its comfort, practicality and technology features. It will be offered with mild-hybrid petrol, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrain options, overseas.

Hyundai Tucson N Line: Exterior Design

The Tucson N Line gets a revised front bumper with a chin spoiler and satin-black aero ducts. Along the sides, it features muscular side skirts, body-coloured lower door trims, slimmer fender cladding, and gloss-black door mirrors and C-pillar inserts.

At the rear, a sculpted bumper with diffuser-effect inserts and twin exhaust outlets with brightwork distinguishes the N Line from the standard model. N Line badges feature on the front fascia and front wings, while exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels complete the exterior changes. The SUV retains the standard Tucson's muscular proportions, H-Edge lighting and Prism Rear Lamp design.



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Hyundai Tucson N Line: Interior And Features

The cabin gets a black monotone theme with red accents and stitching across the seats, doors and dashboard. The sport seats combine leather and textile suede, while the N Line-specific steering wheel features perforated leather grips, red stitching and dark-metal inserts. Metal pedals, a matching footrest and N Line scuff plates complete the interior updates.

A 17-inch infotainment display runs Hyundai's Pleos Connect system, which integrates infotainment functions, compatible applications and connected services. Other technology features include Gleo AI voice recognition, over-the-air software updates, dual 15W Qi 2.0 wireless charging pads and two 100W USB-C ports for rear passengers.

Globally and depending on the variant, the Tucson N Line can also be equipped with a 12-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system, interactive ambient lighting, an Ergo Motion driver's seat and Relaxation Comfort Seats for the front occupants. Additional equipment includes Multi-Air Mode climate control, Remote Smart Parking Assist and a Digital Centre Mirror.

Despite the sportier cabin design, the SUV retains the standard model's practicality. Boot capacity stands at up to 613 litres, while the rear seat features a 4:2:4 split-folding configuration and can slide by 150mm.

Hyundai Tucson N Line: Powertrain Options

The Tucson N Line will be available with three powertrain options. The entry-level version uses a 1.6-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, producing 148 bhp. It is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission and sends power to the front wheels.

The hybrid variant combines the 1.6-litre T-GDi engine with an electric motor and a 1.49kWh battery, delivering a combined output of 242 bhp. It comes with a six-speed automatic transmission and is available with front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive.

The plug-in hybrid uses a larger 17.1kWh battery and produces a combined system output of 288 bhp. Both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations will be offered. Hyundai claims an electric driving range of up to 67km for the plug-in hybrid equipped with the N Line's 20-inch alloy wheels. The externally rechargeable battery allows the SUV to cover shorter journeys using electric power alone.

Hyundai Tucson N Line: Safety

The Tucson N Line retains the standard model's safety technologies, including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 2.0, Highway Driving Assist 2.0, Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist and Child Presence Detection.

The SUV is also available with Micro Pixel Lighting, which uses 25,600 individual LED pixels to control beam patterns and create welcome and farewell lighting animations. Hybrid versions additionally feature Stay Mode, allowing selected vehicle functions to operate while the SUV is stationary for a quieter, electric-vehicle-like experience.

Hyundai has not announced pricing or confirmed market-specific availability details for the Tucson N Line.

Hyundai N Line Models In India

In India, Hyundai's N Line range includes the i20 N Line, Venue N Line and Creta N Line. These models feature sportier styling and turbo-petrol engines, with specifications varying across the range. The i20 N Line and Venue N Line use a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine producing 118 bhp and 172Nm, while the Creta N Line gets a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine developing 158 bhp and 253Nm.

Transmission options include six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch automatic units, depending on the model. Unlike the Indian N Line range, the international Tucson N Line combines its sportier design package with mild-hybrid, hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. Hyundai has not confirmed whether the Tucson N Line will be launched in India.