2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.76 Lakh

Kawasaki India has updated the Ninja 500 for 2027 in India, although the changes are limited to its appearance. Priced at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight sportbike continues with the same design, mechanical package and price as before.

The India-spec Ninja 500 is offered in a single Lime Green paint scheme. The familiar Kawasaki green finish is paired with contrasting white and blue graphics, giving the motorcycle a fresh look while retaining its distinctive Ninja identity. Underneath the new paint, the Ninja 500 remains unchanged. It continues to use a 451cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 44.77 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

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While the 2027 update is a fairly straightforward one, the new colour keeps Kawasaki's middleweight sportbike fresh for another model year without altering its mechanical package.