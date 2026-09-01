logo
Select City

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.76 Lakh

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 min read
Sep 01, 2026, 12:25 PM
Follow us on
2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.76 Lakh
Highlights
  • Priced at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets a new Lime Green colour with revised graphics
  • 451cc parallel-twin engine produces 44.77 bhp and 42.6 Nm

Kawasaki India has updated the Ninja 500 for 2027 in India, although the changes are limited to its appearance. Priced at Rs 5.76 lakh (ex-showroom), the middleweight sportbike continues with the same design, mechanical package and price as before.

2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launch India carandbike 2

The India-spec Ninja 500 is offered in a single Lime Green paint scheme. The familiar Kawasaki green finish is paired with contrasting white and blue graphics, giving the motorcycle a fresh look while retaining its distinctive Ninja identity. Underneath the new paint, the Ninja 500 remains unchanged. It continues to use a 451cc, liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 44.77 bhp and 42.6 Nm. The motor is paired with a six-speed gearbox and gets an assist and slipper clutch.

Also Read: 2027 Kawasaki Versys 650 Launched in India at Rs 8.63 Lakh

While the 2027 update is a fairly straightforward one, the new colour keeps Kawasaki's middleweight sportbike fresh for another model year without altering its mechanical package.

# Kawasaki Ninja 500# Kawasaki# 2026 Ninja 500# Bikes# Two Wheelers# carandbike daily
AD

Learn more about

Kawasaki Ninja 500
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Variants
Images
Colors
**Ex-Showroom Price
₹ 5.76 लाख
ऑन-रोड कीमत पता करें
देखो निंजा 500 स्पेसिफिकेशंस
देखो निंजा 500 फीचर्स
AD

Popular Models

Latest Cars

AD

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News
AD
AD

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • 2027 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Launched In India At Rs 5.76 Lakh