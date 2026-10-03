2027 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Revealed; Gets Hardware Upgrades

Kawasaki has given the Ninja 650 a more substantial update for 2027, with the middleweight sportbike getting new suspension and braking hardware, along with a few changes to its electronics package. This is more than the usual colour update, although the overall design of the motorcycle remains largely unchanged.

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Starting with the biggest change, which is the front suspension. The 41mm telescopic fork on the current bike has been replaced by a Showa 37 mm SFF-BP inverted fork, while the rear suspension gets a revised spring rate. Kawasaki has also upgraded the front brakes, retaining the twin 300mm discs but replacing the existing axial-mount calipers with opposed four-piston radial-mount units.

For the first time, the Ninja 650 will also be available with Kawasaki's Quick Shifter (KQS) as an accessory. It allows clutchless upshifts while accelerating. The 4.3-inch colour TFT continues on the 2027 Ninja 650, but gets a redesigned layout. Rideology smartphone connectivity has also been expanded, adding navigation and voice-command functions.

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On the visual side, keen-eyed observers would notice a slightly wider front fender, although the rest of the styling remains the same. The updated model is offered in Lime Green, Metallic Flat Spark Black with Metallic Carbon Grey, and Metallic Matte Graphenesteel Grey with Metallic Spark Black. The colour options for India could be different.

The Ninja 650 continues with its 649cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, churning out 67 bhp and 64 Nm. The torque figure is up from 62.1Nm on the current motorcycle, while the six-speed gearbox continues.

The European-spec 2027 bike also gets a 785mm seat height, 194kg kerb weight, a 1,395mm wheelbase and 125mm of ground clearance. The current Indian-spec motorcycle has a 1,410mm wheelbase and 130mm ground clearance, while its kerb weight is 2kg higher.

The current Kawasaki Ninja 650 is priced at Rs 7.91 lakh (exs-showroom) in India. The 2027 model is expected to cost more and could move into the Rs 8 lakh price bracket.