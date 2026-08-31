2027 Kia Sorento Diesel Spied Outside Dealership: What To Expect

The launch of the Kia Sorento is around the corner, but a video of the SUV arriving at a dealership has already surfaced online. The video shows the Sorento arriving at the dealership without camouflage, revealing its exterior and interior design elements. This is the most detailed video of the India-spec Sorento yet.

Kia Sorento: What To Expect

From the exterior, the SUV looks very similar to the model sold in international markets. It gets Kia's ice-cube LED projector headlights, stacked vertically on both sides.

Furthermore, it can be seen with LED fog lights integrated into the lower grille. Adding to the fascia is Kia’s iconic Tiger Nose grille, which is upright and gives the SUV a strong road presence.

Towards the side, it gets heavy body cladding and chrome garnish around the windows. It also gets roof rails, which further add to the rugged and sturdy look of the SUV. Moreover, it comes with diamond-cut 19-inch alloy wheels.

Also Read: Kia Sorento SUV For India Revealed In Official Images; Production Begins Ahead Of Sept 4 Launch

At the rear, it gets a small set of taillights, along with an additional stop light mounted on the spoiler. The lower portion of the rear continues with the body cladding, complemented by bold silver garnish.

The interior is the main talking point. It gets a host of features and appears to be the second-top variant of the 7-seater version. It gets an all-white interior compared to the tan leather interior seen on the top-spec 6-seater variant that was spied earlier. The variant shown here gets a 60:40 split-folding second row.

Moreover, it gets a panoramic sunroof, a grey-and-white interior colour option, a dual-screen setup and retractable sunshades for second-row passengers.

In detail, the interior is equipped with several useful features, including a Bose audio system, ventilated front seats, a rotary driving selector and wireless charging. Paired with the dual-screen setup is a 360-degree camera system.

For the second and third rows, the SUV gets dedicated AC vents. For the second row, the AC vents are placed below the centre console, right ahead of the middle passenger. For the third row, we can see a 12V socket and Type-C charging ports. In the boot, it gets an electronic tailgate opener. Furthermore, it is expected to come equipped with ADAS.

On the powertrain front, the variant shown here gets an 8-speed DCT gearbox, which could be paired with the 2.2-litre diesel engine. This engine produces 200 bhp and 441 Nm of torque.

The upcoming model is also expected to come with a 1.6-litre hybrid petrol engine, which could be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. This powertrain produces 240 bhp and 380 Nm of torque.



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