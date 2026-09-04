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2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
3 mins read
Sep 04, 2026, 01:00 PM
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2027 Kia Sorento Launched In India At Rs 27.99 Lakh
Highlights
  • Available in six trim levels
  • 1.6 turbo-petrol strong hybrid and 2.2 diesel engine options
  • Available with six & seven seat configurations

Kia India has launched the all-new Sorento SUV in India with prices starting from Rs 27.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sorento is Kia’s first strong hybrid model for the Indian market and will come with a three-row seating configuration as standard. Buyers can also choose the familiar 2.2-litre diesel engine, also used in the Carnival.
Kia Sorento 1

Also read: Kia Sorento SUV India Launch LIVE Updates: Price, Specifications, Images And More

Kia Sorento Variant2.2 Diesel 7-seater2.2 Diesel 6-seater1.6 Petrol Hybrid 7-seater1.6 Petrol Hybrid 6-seater
HTERs 27.99 lakh---Rs 29.49 lakh---
HTE(O)Rs 29.49 lakh---Rs 30.99 lakh---
HTKRs 32.49 lakhRs 32.69 lakhRs 33.99 lakhRs 34.19 lakh
HTK (A)Rs 33.49 lakhRs 33.69 lakhRs 34.99 lakhRs 35.19 lakh
HTK (A) Black LineRs 33.69 lakhRs 33.89 lakhRs 35.19 lakhRs 35.39 lakh
HTX AWDRs 37.49 lakhRs 37.69 lakhRs 38.99 lakhRs 39.19 lakh
HTX Black Line AWDRs 37.69 lakhRs 37.89 lakhRs 39.19 lakhRs 39.39 lakh
HTX (A) AWDRs 38.49 lakhRs 38.69 lakhRs 39.99 lakhRs 40.19 lakh
HTX (A) Black Line AWDRs 38.69 lakhRs 38.89 lakhRs 40.19 lakhRs 40.39 lakh

On the design side, the Sorento gets several familiar Kia design touches, including the Tiger Nose grille and cube-style lighting elements in the headlamps. The India-spec SUV also gets some small styling changes over the global iteration, including higher-set roof rails and different alloy wheel designs.

kia sorento india spec revealed ahead of september 4 launch carandbike 2

Inside, buyers get a three-row seating configuration as standard, with select variants offered with captain seats in the second row. The dashboard follows Kia’s contemporary design with a pair of freestanding 12.3-inch screens housed within a single binacle taking pride of place atop the dashboard. As with some other Kia models, the Sorento gets dual-purpose controls on the centre console, switchable between infotainment and air conditioning, while the gear selector and drive and traction mode switches sit on the central floor console.

On the variant front, the Sorento is offered in six trim levels - HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK(A), HTX and HTX(A). In base spec, the Sorento offers features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10-way power-adjustable driver seat, a reverse camera, 18-inch alloy wheels and leatherette upholstery to name a few. The HTE(O) adds a panoramic sunroof to the package, along with a powered tailgate, a powered front passenger seat and ventilated front seats.

The HTK trims get a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, blind spot monitoring, 360-degree cameras, a Bose sound system, 19-inch alloys and ambient lighting. The HTK (A) adds Level 2 ADAS with 21 safety features to the package. The HTX meanwhile gets all the bells and whistles, including ventilated seats in the second row, heads-up display, front & rear dash cam and 10 airbags, to name a few. The HTX (A) meanwhile offers an enhanced ADAS suite with 30 features.

On the powertrain front, the strong hybrid features a 1.6-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor. Kia says that the petrol engine is good for 177 bhp, with the electric motor making 64 bhp. Torque output stands at 265 Nm. The 2.2 diesel, meanwhile, makes 190 bhp and 442 Nm. The hybrid is offered with a 6-speed automatic gearbox, while the diesel features an 8-speed DCT unit. Both powertrains are available in front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive configurations depending on the variant.

All prices, ex-showroom.

# Kia Sorento# Kia Sorento SUV# Kia Sorento India Launch# Kia Sorento Hybrid# Kia Sorento price# Kia Sorento india prices# Cars# Cover Story
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