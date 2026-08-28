2027 Mahindra 3 Door Thar Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch

The three-door Mahindra Thar is beginning to feel dated, and the brand has been working on giving it an update. As the launch of the facelifted Mahindra Thar approaches, the SUV has been spotted testing on Indian roads. Images surfacing online reveal some of the changes expected on the updated model.

Despite the camouflage, several design details can be seen. The facelifted Thar appears to get a new LED headlight design featuring C-shaped DRLs with a projector positioned between them. The overall design seems to be inspired by its larger sibling, the Thar Roxx. However, the grille appears to have a different design compared to the five-door SUV.

The front bumper also appears to have been tweaked, with the lower section now looking more separated from the upper portion. The SUV could also get a revised fog light setup, replacing the circular units seen on the current model.

Moving to the side, the test vehicle can be seen with a new set of alloy wheels. The design appears to be different from the current model, although the overall change is relatively subtle.

Mahindra Thar Facelift: Powertrain

In terms of powertrain, the facelifted three-door Thar is expected to continue with the existing engine options. The current model is available with both petrol and diesel powertrains.

Mahindra Thar Roxx engine image used for representation purposes only.



The diesel range includes a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine offered with the RWD version. It is paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual gearbox and produces 117 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The second diesel option is a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine, which is available with both a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. It produces 130 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque.

The petrol option is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol four-cylinder engine that produces 150 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. It can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The facelift is also expected to retain the Thar's existing four-wheel-drive hardware on applicable variants, although Mahindra could make changes to the SUV's underpinnings by sharing components with the Thar Roxx.

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