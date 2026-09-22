2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift: In Pictures

Mahindra has launched the 2027 Thar facelift at Rs 10.32 lakh. With this midlife update, the Thar will now officially carry the ‘Thar OG’ tag. It gets several fascia updates alongside some hardware tweaks. The Thar also receives new suspension components and design updates. It shares several features with its larger sibling, the Thar Roxx. What has changed? Let’s find out.



Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh

The Thar OG gets a redesigned grille featuring a larger five-slot layout with Thar badging. It replaces the older seven-slot setup for a cleaner look.

It gets a new headlight setup borrowed from the five-door Thar Roxx. It features C-shaped DRLs with projector LEDs in the centre. The cornering lights are also available in projector LED format, while the overall headlight positioning has been revised.

Replacing the older design, it now gets a new front bumper. Earlier, the fog lights were positioned inside the bumper at the corners, but they are now placed alongside the grille.



On the side, the SUV gets ‘Thar OG’ badging, which was simply ‘Thar’ earlier. This will differentiate it from the outgoing model.



The footboard offers better grip with tiny rectangles on it. The material looks sturdy enough.

The Thar OG sits on larger 19-inch alloy wheels, which are offered only on the top-spec ZXT variant. Other variants will get a smaller 18-inch setup. There is also an addition of all disc brake setup as the outgoing model had



At the rear, the tail-lights have been carried over in a similar design to the headlights, taking inspiration from the Thar Roxx.

Beside the spare tyre, on the left side, it again gets the ‘OG’ Badge.

Carmaker notes the off-roader's ‘M_Glyde 4G’ platform has been modified to offer enhanced rigidity, and the Thar OG is equipped with a pentalink rear suspension.





The dashboard layout and overall interior have barely been changed. It retains the simplistic layout seen in the outgoing model. Additionally, it now gets six airbags on the top-spec variant.



Moreover, it gets brown leather seats with new upholstery for better comfort.



The LXT variant comes equipped with a 10.25-inch display that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Additionally, it gets cruise control and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Under the hood, powering the SUV are three engine options: two diesel and one petrol. The 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine now produces a peak 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, up from the old Thar 3-door's 130 bhp and 300 Nm. And the 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol, too, chunks out more figures than before, developing a peak 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, higher than the outgoing Thar 3-door's 150 bhp and 300 Nm.

The entry-level 1.5-litre diesel remains unchanged and produces the same 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque as before. However, the most important bit with the Thar OG 1.5 diesel is that you can now have it with an automatic transmission, which was previously not available with this engine.