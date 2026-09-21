2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect?
- Expected to get a reworked fascia
- Feature updates likely to include drive/terrain modes
- Engine lineup expected to carry over unchanged
Mahindra Auto is all set to launch the facelifted Thar 3-door in India tomorrow, September 22, 2026. This update for the lifestyle SUV comes within a year of the last update. Unlike last year's largely cosmetic refresh, this one appears to bring more meaningful changes, both to the way the Thar looks and what it offers on the feature front, going by test mules and teasers doing the rounds so far.
Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO RevX Edge Variant Launched At Rs 9.39 Lakh
Up front, the teaser and test mules have showcased a reworked fascia, featuring a new bumper design and a wider grille. The headlamps have also been swapped for LED projector units, likely carrying built-in DRLs similar to what you'd find on the larger Roxx. Moreover, the Mahindra wordmark that used to sit as a badge above the grille is now stencilled directly into the fascia instead.
Spy Shot Credit: thepathfinder722 on Instagram
Move to the sides, and test mules suggest a few tweaks to the fender extensions around the front wheel arches, along with a fresh set of alloy wheel designs. At the back, expect a revised bumper along with some changes to the tail lamp design.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio Lifestyler Production vs Concept: What Has Changed?
Mahindra had already made fairly significant changes to the Thar's cabin back in 2025, adding a larger touchscreen, door-mounted power window switches, new A-pillar grab handles, rear AC vents, a front centre armrest, and both USB Type A and C charging ports. This time around, the focus seems to be less about overhauling the cabin and more about adding to the feature list, possibly borrowing some tech from the Roxx, such as drive and terrain modes, along with wireless phone charging. There's also a chance Mahindra could refresh the seat fabrics as part of this update.
As for the powertrain, don't expect any surprises there. The Thar 3-Door is likely to continue with its existing engine lineup: an entry-level 1.5-litre diesel offered exclusively with rear-wheel drive, a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol, and a 2.2-litre diesel that comes with selectable four-wheel drive. The 1.5 diesel is expected to remain manual-only, while both the 2.0 petrol and 2.2 diesel should continue offering manual and automatic gearbox choices.
The outgoing Thar 3-door is priced between Rs 10.32 lakh and Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices for the updated model are expected to command a premium over this.
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