2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Launched As 'Thar OG', Priced From Rs 10.32 Lakh
- Mahindra Thar 3-door borrows lighting elements from Thar Roxx.
- Pentalink rear suspension new to the Thar 3-door.
- All four disc brakes also included.
The off-roader that whipped up the giant wave of momentum Mahindra Auto is riding today has received a much-awaited midlife update – the wraps are off the Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift, which is now named the ‘Thar OG’. In a development that may surprise many, the changes for the Thar OG are more extensive than one would normally associate with a mid-cycle update. With this makeover, the Thar 3-door is more powerful, packs more comprehensive safety equipment, along with some features that were previously exclusive to the 5-door Thar Roxx.
And the starting price remains unchanged, so the Thar OG range starts at Rs 10.32 lakh, topping out at Rs 18.99 lakh for the fully-loaded 4WD diesel automatic (introductory, ex-showroom). However, these prices are valid only till the end of November 2026.
Also Read: 2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Details
Thar OG benefits from increased track width.
2027 Mahindra Thar OG: What's new on the outside?
A close look will reveal the presence of a new, five-slot grille, replacing the older seven-slot grille, and LED headlights with C-shaped daytime running lights, borrowed from the Thar Roxx.
Top ZXT variant now features 19-inch alloys.
The Thar OG also has increased track width, and the newly-introduced top-spec ZXT variant rides on 19-inch alloy wheels (replacing the outgoing Thar 3-door's 18-inch wheels). An important inclusion is that of front and rear disc brakes, as the Thar 3-door previously had only drum brakes at the rear.
Five-slot grille is new; note Roxx-derived headlights and repositioned fog lights.
The new LED fog lights and cornering lights have been repositioned as the front bumper has been redesigned, and the Thar 3-door now also packs front parking sensors.
|Engine
|1.5L Diesel
|2.2L Diesel
|2.0L Petrol
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|RWD
|4WD
|RWD
|4WD
|Transmission
|MT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|AT
|MT
|AT
|AXT
|10.32
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|LXT
|12.99
|16.49
|16.43
|18
|14.77
|15.60
|17.23
|ZXT
|13.99
|17.49
|17.49
|18.99
|16.09
|16.60
|17.75
all prices in INR lakh, introductory, ex-showroom
2027 Mahindra Thar OG: What's new on the inside?
Changes to the interior of the Thar 3-door facelift are minimal. The Thar OG features brown leatherette seats.
New leatherette upholstery for the Thar OG.
Crucially, the Thar OG now has six airbags, as opposed to just two on the pre-facelift Thar 3-door.
2027 Mahindra Thar OG: Have the engines changed?
While the engine options for the Thar 3-door remain the same, they have, more importantly, been updated to develop higher peak power. The Thar OG's 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine now produces a peak 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, up from the old Thar 3-door's 130 bhp and 300 Nm.
Both 2.0L turbo-petrol and 2.2L diesel produce higher peak outputs.
The 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol, too, is more potent than before, developing a peak 159.5 bhp and 330 Nm of torque, higher than the outgoing Thar 3-door's 150 bhp and 300 Nm.
The entry-level 1.5-litre diesel, remains unchanged, and produces the same 117 bhp and 300 Nm of torque as before. However, the most important bit with the Thar OG 1.5 diesel is that you can now have it with an automatic transmission, which was previously not available with this engine.
2027 Mahindra Thar OG: Will it be better on road and off-road?
Mahindra has made a series of changes to enhance the Thar OG's on-road and off-road capabilities. The carmaker claims the off-roader's ‘M_Glyde 4G’ platform has been modified to offer enhanced rigidity, and the Thar OG is equipped with a pentalink rear suspension.
Hydraulic steering replaced with electric power steering.
This update also brings reduced noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) levels, and frequency-dependent ‘DaVinci’ dampers to the Thar 3-door – the first time they've been deployed on a body-on-frame vehicle, as per Mahindra.
Further aiding off-road adventures will be the newly-added electronic locking differential and three terrain modes – Sand, Snow and Mud. And for those who thought the Thar 3-door's hydraulic steering was too heavy, there's good news, because the Thar OG gets an electric power steering which will be ‘feather-light’, according to Mahindra.
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