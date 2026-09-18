2027 Mahindra Thar 3-Door Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Mahindra has teased the upcoming 2027 Thar 3-Door facelift ahead of its launch in the coming weeks. The second update to the lifestyle SUV in two years, the latest round of upgrades looks to be focused on the exterior as well as on the feature list, with test mules and the teasers previewing some of the updates.

Also read: 2027 Mahindra 3 Door Thar Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead Of Launch





Styling Updates



While last year’s updates only brought minor cosmetic tweaks, the 2027 model year updates are more substantial. The Thar will get a revised front fascia with a new design bumper, a new wider grille and LED projector headlamps - likely with built-in DRLs similar to the units on the larger Roxx. Additionally, the Mahindra wordmark atop the grille is now stencilled into the fascia rather than being a badge.



Down the sides, the test mules suggest tweaks to the fender extensions on the front wheel arches as well as new alloy wheel designs.



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Round the back, a revised bumper and tweaks to the tail lamps look set to round out the changes.



Cabin Updates



Mahindra made substantial updates to the Thar’s cabin, with the 2025 update including a larger touchscreen, new door-mounted power window switches, new A-pillar grab handles, rear AC vents, a front centre armrest and USB Type A & C charging ports. The 2027 model year update, meanwhile, is expected to focus more on feature enrichment and could add in some more tech from the Roxx, such as drive/terrain modes, wireless phone charging etc. Mahindra could also update the fabrics for the seats.



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Powertrain Changes



Under the bonnet, the Thar 3-Door is expected to remain untouched, with the same trio of petrol and diesel engines to soldier on. These include an entry 1.5-litre diesel engine exclusively in rear-wheel drive, alongside the option of a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel engine wth selectable four-wheel-drive. The 1.5 diesel is expected to remain manual only, while the 2.0 petrol and 2.2 diesel will be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

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