2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Details

Mahindra Auto is set to launch the facelifted Thar 3-door in India today, September 22, 2026. Coming less than a year after the previous update, the latest refresh appears to be a more substantial one. While the 2025 update was largely cosmetic, the new Thar is expected to get more noticeable styling changes along with additional features, based on the test mules and teasers seen so far.