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2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Details

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car&bike Team
Sep 22, 2026, 04:49 PM
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2027 Mahindra Thar Facelift Launch Highlights: Price, Images, Specifications, Details
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Highlights
  • Expected to get a refreshed fascia
  • Expected to get a reworked fascia
  • Engine lineup expected to carry over unchanged

Mahindra Auto is set to launch the facelifted Thar 3-door in India today, September 22, 2026. Coming less than a year after the previous update, the latest refresh appears to be a more substantial one. While the 2025 update was largely cosmetic, the new Thar is expected to get more noticeable styling changes along with additional features, based on the test mules and teasers seen so far.

4:51 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Mahindra will launch the 2027 Thar 3-door in India today. Watch this space to get all the information first-hand.

Mahindra Thar facelift teaser
5:20 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Up front, the teaser showcased a reworked fascia, featuring a new bumper design and a wider grille. The headlamps have also been swapped for LED projector units, while the DRLs appear to be borrowed from the Roxx.

Mahindra Thar 3 Door

5:48 PM
Sep 22, 2026


There isn't much expected in terms of changes in profile with the teaser revealing the same overall silhouette. However, new alloys are expected for the facelift.

Mahindra Thar 3 Door 1
6:15 PM
Sep 22, 2026

The covers will be off soon. Stay tuned for more details.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 20 51 PM


6:22 PM
Sep 22, 2026

The Thar 3-door now gets an Electronic Locking Differential, along with multiple terrain modes aimed at improving its off-road capability. The SUV features a DaVinci suspension system and electronic power steering.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 23 24 PM
Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 23 05 PM
6:26 PM
Sep 22, 2026

On the exterior, it gets a revised grille with four slats instead of six, while the lighting elements have been repositioned further forward. It also features disc brakes on all four wheels.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 36 17 PM 1
6:32 PM
Sep 22, 2026

New 19-inch alloy wheels are a part of the update while carmaker claims the Thar is now wider than before.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 35 47 PM
2:36 PM
Sep 22, 2026

The engine lineup includes the 1.5-litre CRDe diesel, 2.0-litre mStallion turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engines. Power output has been increased, according to brand.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 31 00 PMWhats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 30 59 PM

6:39 PM
Sep 22, 2026

The new Thar comes with a range of standard safety features, including six airbags, four-wheel disc brakes and Electronic Stability Programme (ESP).

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 33 28 PM
6:43 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Take a look at some of the new features added in this update.

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 6 36 45 PM

6:50 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Mahindra has launched the 2027 Mahindra Thar 3-door facelift, which is now named the ‘Thar OG’ at the same starting price of Rs 10.32 lakh (ex-showroom). All prices remain unchanged.

mahindra thar 3 door facelift launched as thar og carandbike 1
6:55 PM
Sep 22, 2026

A new higher-spec variant has been added, while the RWD diesel is now available with an automatic transmission.

Thar OG
7:00 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Here are few images of the updated Thar:

mahindra thar 3 door facelift launched as thar og carandbike 2
mahindra thar 3 door facelift launched as thar og carandbike 3
Thar OG 3
Thar OG 2
Thar OG 1

7:05 PM
Sep 22, 2026

Here is a look at the interior:

Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 7 03 10 PM 1Whats App Image 2026 09 22 at 7 03 10 PM

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