2027 Maserati GranTurismo And GranCabrio Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 2.62 Crore

Maserati has announced the launch of the updated 2027 GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India. Prices start at Rs 2.62 crore and go up to Rs 3.14 crore for the GranTurismo, while the GranCabrio is priced between Rs 2.91 crore and Rs 3.30 crore. Both models are available in three variants, including an all-electric version.

Variants and Ex-Showroom Prices

Variant GranTurismo GranCabrio 490 Rs 2.62 crore Rs 2.91 crore Trofeo Rs 2.80 crore Rs 3.10 crore Folgore (EV) Rs 3.14 crore Rs 3.30 crore

The updated models are available in three variants: 490, Trofeo and Folgore. The 490 and Trofeo variants are powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), while the Folgore gets an all-electric powertrain.



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Powertrain Details

Specification GranTurismo 490 GranTurismo Trofeo GranCabrio 490 GranCabrio Trofeo Engine 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno Maximum Power 483.1 bhp 582.4 bhp 483.1 bhp 582.4 bhp Maximum Torque 600 Nm 650 Nm 600 Nm 650 Nm Gearbox 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic 8-speed automatic Drivetrain AWD AWD AWD AWD 0-100kph 3.9 seconds 3.5 seconds 4 seconds 3.6 seconds Top Speed 302 kmph 320 kmph 300 kmph 316 kmph

Both models share the same 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine. In the entry-level 490 variant, it produces 483.1 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the top-spec ICE variant, the Trofeo, gets a more powerful version of the engine, producing 582.4 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of performance, the GranCabrio 490 will go from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph, while the Trofeo will achieve 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 316 kmph. The GranTurismo 490 will do 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and have a top speed of 302 kmph, while the Trofeo will do the dash in 3.5 seconds and reach 320 kmph. Both models use an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Folgore Electric Powertrain

Specification GranTurismo Folgore GranCabrio Folgore Battery Pack 92.5 kWh 92.5 kWh Electric Motors Three (one front, two rear) Three (one front, two rear) Maximum Power 750.6 bhp 750.6 bhp Maximum Torque 1,340 Nm 1,340 Nm 0-100kph 2.5 seconds 2.8 seconds Top Speed 325 kmph 290 kmph WLTP-Claimed Range 540km 540km DC Fast Charging 20-80% in 18 minutes (270kW) 20-80% in 18 minutes (270kW) AC Charging 22kW 22kW Range Added Through AC Charging 100km in an hour 100km in an hour

As for the electric powertrain, both models share a 92.5 kWh battery pack paired with three electric motors, with one mounted at the front and two at the rear. The powertrain produces 750.6 bhp and 1,340 Nm of torque. Additionally, the claimed WLTP range has been increased to 540 km.

For acceleration, the GranTurismo Folgore can do 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, while the GranCabrio Folgore takes 2.8 seconds for the same run. Both models support up to 270 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 20-80 per cent in 18 minutes.

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Design And Features

In terms of design, both cars follow the same overall structure and design language. The biggest difference lies in the roof, with the GranCabrio featuring a convertible soft-top, while the GranTurismo gets a fixed roof. At the front, both models feature a low-set, wide grille that extends towards the corners of the front bumper.

They also get front air vents designed to help cool the brakes and improve aerodynamic efficiency. At the sides, the front fenders feature Maserati's iconic three-element design detail. Apart from the difference in their roof configurations, both models largely share the same exterior design.

The interior of the updated Maserati models features a sportier design. The highlight is a new racing-inspired steering wheel with flat top and bottom sections and dark satin aluminum spokes. It also comes with perforated leather, while the Sport version gains Alcantara inserts for a more performance-oriented feel.

Other updates include the redesigned Maserati Digital Clock, which features a metal bezel, an octagonal shape and updated graphics. It also gets a pop-up function that allows drivers to switch between different modes. The centre console houses the gear selector with three-dimensional controls finished in premium metal, while the steering wheel gets new paddle shifters with an additional parking function.

The digital setup has also been updated with redesigned graphics across the displays. It includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch Comfort display, a customisable 12.2-inch digital instruments display and a head-up display. Adding to the safety package is a new driver monitoring system that detects signs of distraction and fatigue, alerting the driver when necessary.