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2027 Maserati GranTurismo And GranCabrio Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 2.62 Crore

Sarthak Mahajan 
last published date : 30 October 2026, 21:12 IST
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2027 Maserati GranTurismo And GranCabrio Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs 2.62 Crore
Highlights
  • The new GranTurismo is powered by a 3.0-litre V6 engine.
  • The all-electric Folgore variant gets a 92.5kWh battery pack.
  • Both electric models have a claimed WLTP range of 540km.

Maserati has announced the launch of the updated 2027 GranTurismo and GranCabrio in India. Prices start at Rs 2.62 crore and go up to Rs 3.14 crore for the GranTurismo, while the GranCabrio is priced between Rs 2.91 crore and Rs 3.30 crore. Both models are available in three variants, including an all-electric version.

Variants and Ex-Showroom Prices

VariantGranTurismoGranCabrio
490Rs 2.62 croreRs 2.91 crore
TrofeoRs 2.80 croreRs 3.10 crore
Folgore (EV)Rs 3.14 croreRs 3.30 crore

The updated models are available in three variants: 490, Trofeo and Folgore. The 490 and Trofeo variants are powered by internal combustion engines (ICE), while the Folgore gets an all-electric powertrain.


Also Read: Maserati GT2 Stradale Launched In India At Rs 5.71 Crore

Powertrain Details

SpecificationGranTurismo 490GranTurismo TrofeoGranCabrio 490GranCabrio Trofeo
Engine3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno
Maximum Power483.1 bhp582.4 bhp483.1 bhp582.4 bhp
Maximum Torque600 Nm650 Nm600 Nm650 Nm
Gearbox8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic8-speed automatic
DrivetrainAWDAWDAWDAWD
0-100kph3.9 seconds3.5 seconds4 seconds3.6 seconds
Top Speed302 kmph320 kmph300 kmph316 kmph

Both models share the same 3.0-litre V6 twin-turbo Nettuno engine. In the entry-level 490 variant, it produces 483.1 bhp and 600 Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the top-spec ICE variant, the Trofeo, gets a more powerful version of the engine, producing 582.4 bhp and 650 Nm of peak torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In terms of performance, the GranCabrio 490 will go from 0-100 kmph in 4 seconds and reach a top speed of 300 kmph, while the Trofeo will achieve 0-100 kmph in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 316 kmph. The GranTurismo 490 will do 0-100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and have a top speed of 302 kmph, while the Trofeo will do the dash in 3.5 seconds and reach 320 kmph. Both models use an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Folgore Electric Powertrain

SpecificationGranTurismo FolgoreGranCabrio Folgore
Battery Pack92.5 kWh92.5 kWh
Electric MotorsThree (one front, two rear)Three (one front, two rear)
Maximum Power750.6 bhp750.6 bhp
Maximum Torque1,340 Nm1,340 Nm
0-100kph2.5 seconds2.8 seconds
Top Speed325 kmph290 kmph
WLTP-Claimed Range540km540km
DC Fast Charging20-80% in 18 minutes (270kW)20-80% in 18 minutes (270kW)
AC Charging22kW22kW
Range Added Through AC Charging100km in an hour100km in an hour

As for the electric powertrain, both models share a 92.5 kWh battery pack paired with three electric motors, with one mounted at the front and two at the rear. The powertrain produces 750.6 bhp and 1,340 Nm of torque. Additionally, the claimed WLTP range has been increased to 540 km.

Gran Turismo Folgore

For acceleration, the GranTurismo Folgore can do 0-100 kmph in 2.5 seconds, while the GranCabrio Folgore takes 2.8 seconds for the same run. Both models support up to 270 kW DC fast charging, which can charge the battery from 20-80 per cent in 18 minutes.

Also Read: Maserati Grecale Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.14 Crore

Design And Features

Maserati 3

In terms of design, both cars follow the same overall structure and design language. The biggest difference lies in the roof, with the GranCabrio featuring a convertible soft-top, while the GranTurismo gets a fixed roof. At the front, both models feature a low-set, wide grille that extends towards the corners of the front bumper.

Maserati 2

They also get front air vents designed to help cool the brakes and improve aerodynamic efficiency. At the sides, the front fenders feature Maserati's iconic three-element design detail. Apart from the difference in their roof configurations, both models largely share the same exterior design.

The interior of the updated Maserati models features a sportier design. The highlight is a new racing-inspired steering wheel with flat top and bottom sections and dark satin aluminum spokes. It also comes with perforated leather, while the Sport version gains Alcantara inserts for a more performance-oriented feel.

Other updates include the redesigned Maserati Digital Clock, which features a metal bezel, an octagonal shape and updated graphics. It also gets a pop-up function that allows drivers to switch between different modes. The centre console houses the gear selector with three-dimensional controls finished in premium metal, while the steering wheel gets new paddle shifters with an additional parking function.

Maserati

The digital setup has also been updated with redesigned graphics across the displays. It includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen, an 8.8-inch Comfort display, a customisable 12.2-inch digital instruments display and a head-up display. Adding to the safety package is a new driver monitoring system that detects signs of distraction and fatigue, alerting the driver when necessary.

# maserati india# maserati granturismo# Maserati GranCabrio# Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV# Maserati GranTurismo Electric# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
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