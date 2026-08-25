2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Global Unveil On September 2

Mitsubishi has officially announced the reveal date of its iconic SUV, the Pajero. The SUV is set to return on 2 September 2026, marking the comeback of one of Mitsubishi’s most well-known SUV nameplates.



What Can It Offer?

The Pajero has a reputation for its impressive off-road capabilities. It could take on rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in international markets. In fact, Mitsubishi itself is positioning the new SUV as a serious off-roader in its lineup.

Also read: Japan Mobility Show 2025: Mitsubishi Elevance Concept Could Be The Future Pajero





The SUV will reportedly sit on a ladder-frame chassis and could be equipped with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, which is already available with the Triton pickup.

The powertrain details are still under wraps, but speculation suggests the SUV could be powered by a diesel-hybrid setup, as Mitsubishi has reportedly been working on the technology.

Furthermore, the teaser reveals that the new Pajero will retain a design element reminiscent of its predecessor. It appears to feature the iconic triple-circle setup displaying the altimeter, pitch and roll gauges. However, these will now be displayed digitally rather than through physical gauges.



There is very little chance of the SUV returning to India, as Mitsubishi exited the Indian market several years ago.

