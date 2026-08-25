logo
New Delhi

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Global Unveil On September 2

Sarthak Mahajan 
Sarthak Mahajan 
1 min read
Aug 25, 2026, 02:19 PM
Follow us on
2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Global Unveil On September 2
Key Highlights
  • Will sit on a ladder-frame chassis
  • Focuses on serious off-roading
  • Will be equipped with Mitsubishi’s all-wheel-drive system

Mitsubishi has officially announced the reveal date of its iconic SUV, the Pajero. The SUV is set to return on 2 September 2026, marking the comeback of one of Mitsubishi’s most well-known SUV nameplates.


What Can It Offer?

The Pajero has a reputation for its impressive off-road capabilities. It could take on rivals such as the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado in international markets. In fact, Mitsubishi itself is positioning the new SUV as a serious off-roader in its lineup.

Also read: Japan Mobility Show 2025: Mitsubishi Elevance Concept Could Be The Future Pajero

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Teaser 1
The SUV will reportedly sit on a ladder-frame chassis and could be equipped with Mitsubishi’s S-AWC (Super All-Wheel Control) system, which is already available with the Triton pickup.

The powertrain details are still under wraps, but speculation suggests the SUV could be powered by a diesel-hybrid setup, as Mitsubishi has reportedly been working on the technology.

2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Teaser

Furthermore, the teaser reveals that the new Pajero will retain a design element reminiscent of its predecessor. It appears to feature the iconic triple-circle setup displaying the altimeter, pitch and roll gauges. However, these will now be displayed digitally rather than through physical gauges.


There is very little chance of the SUV returning to India, as Mitsubishi exited the Indian market several years ago.

# Cars# SUVs in India# Mitsubishi Pajero# Mitsubishi Motors# Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Cover Story

Latest Cars

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • 2027 Mitsubishi Pajero Global Unveil On September 2