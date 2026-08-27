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2027 Renault Kwid Makes Global Debut With Updated Looks, New Tech

Jaiveer Mehra
Jaiveer Mehra
1 min read
Aug 27, 2026, 04:49 PM
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2027 Renault Kwid Makes Global Debut With Updated Looks, New Tech
Key Highlights
  • Gets larger touchscreen, new digital instrument cluster
  • 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine carried forward
  • India launch unconfirmed

Days after images of the updated Kwid leaked online, Renault has officially unveiled the hatchback in Brazil. As seen from the previous images, the Kwid gets a notable styling update to the fascia, though a lot of the core design elements have been left untouched. The big changes, however, come inside the cabin with some notable new tech now available.

Also read: 2027 Renault Kwid Spied Ahead Of Global Debut

2027 Renault Kwid Exterior: What’s New
2027 Renault Kwid 1

Starting with the looks, the Kwid retains the split headlamp design from the outgoing model, with even the shapes of the light cluster unchanged. That said, the fascia now gets a more layered look with an enclosed rectangular grille running between the high-set daytime running lamps. The bumper gets a more angular look with a prominent blacked-out centre section just below the grille and a notable central air dam below. The top variants get some silver garnish on the lower lip of the bumper.

Also read: Renault Duster Adventure Edition Launched At Rs 12.99 Lakh

2027 Renault Kwid 2

Down the slides, the biggest updates come to the new design 14-inch wheels - covers on lower variants and alloys on the top trim level. Round the back, the changes come down to the new clear-lens tail lamps with LED light guides and the new 2D Renault logo at the centre of the tailgate that also incorporates the reverse camera.

2027 Renault Kwid Interior: What’s Changed
2027 Renault Kwid 3

Also read: Renault Kwid Prices Slashed: Fully-Loaded Climber MT Now Costs Rs 5 Lakh

Inside, Renault has refreshed the dashboard design in line with some of its more contemporary models. There is some styling semblance to 2025’s Kwid E-Tech in the overall design, though the finer details remain unique to the internal combustion hatchback. The biggest updates come in the form of the new free-standing 10.1-inch central touchscreen and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster that Indian buyers will note looks straight off the larger India-spec Renault Kiger. The dashboard and doors additionally feature colour-coordinated inserts to match the upholstery colour of the variant.

2027 Renault Kwid Features

2027 Renault Kwid 4

On the feature front, all variants of the Brazilian Kwid get 4 airbags, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and the new digital instrument cluster as standard. Higher variants add in bits such as 14-inch alloy wheels, the 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera and electric-adjust wing mirrors.

2027 Renault Kwid Powertrain

Renault has made no changes to the Kwid under the hood, with buyers still offered the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated flex fuel engine.

2027 Renault Kwid 5

As for an India launch, Renault has shifted focus away from the entry-level segment in recent years, so it remains uncertain if this update will make its way to India in the future.

# Renault# Renault Kwid# New Renault Kwid# 2027 Renault Kwid# Kwid facelift# Renault Kwid facelift# Cars# New Cars

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