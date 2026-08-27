2027 Renault Kwid Makes Global Debut With Updated Looks, New Tech

Days after images of the updated Kwid leaked online, Renault has officially unveiled the hatchback in Brazil. As seen from the previous images, the Kwid gets a notable styling update to the fascia, though a lot of the core design elements have been left untouched. The big changes, however, come inside the cabin with some notable new tech now available.



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2027 Renault Kwid Exterior: What’s New



Starting with the looks, the Kwid retains the split headlamp design from the outgoing model, with even the shapes of the light cluster unchanged. That said, the fascia now gets a more layered look with an enclosed rectangular grille running between the high-set daytime running lamps. The bumper gets a more angular look with a prominent blacked-out centre section just below the grille and a notable central air dam below. The top variants get some silver garnish on the lower lip of the bumper.

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Down the slides, the biggest updates come to the new design 14-inch wheels - covers on lower variants and alloys on the top trim level. Round the back, the changes come down to the new clear-lens tail lamps with LED light guides and the new 2D Renault logo at the centre of the tailgate that also incorporates the reverse camera.



2027 Renault Kwid Interior: What’s Changed



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Inside, Renault has refreshed the dashboard design in line with some of its more contemporary models. There is some styling semblance to 2025’s Kwid E-Tech in the overall design, though the finer details remain unique to the internal combustion hatchback. The biggest updates come in the form of the new free-standing 10.1-inch central touchscreen and a new 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster that Indian buyers will note looks straight off the larger India-spec Renault Kiger. The dashboard and doors additionally feature colour-coordinated inserts to match the upholstery colour of the variant.



2027 Renault Kwid Features

On the feature front, all variants of the Brazilian Kwid get 4 airbags, ESC, hill start assist, rear parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring and the new digital instrument cluster as standard. Higher variants add in bits such as 14-inch alloy wheels, the 10.1-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera and electric-adjust wing mirrors.



2027 Renault Kwid Powertrain

Renault has made no changes to the Kwid under the hood, with buyers still offered the familiar 1.0-litre, three-cylinder naturally aspirated flex fuel engine.

As for an India launch, Renault has shifted focus away from the entry-level segment in recent years, so it remains uncertain if this update will make its way to India in the future.