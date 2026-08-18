2027 Skoda Slavia Facelift Makes India Debut; Bookings Open
- 1.0 litre-TSI now available with an 8-speed torque converter automatic
- Rear seat massage and 360-degree cameras added to the equipment list
- 10.1-inch infotainment system gains Google AI Companion
Giving its compact sedan a fairly substantial round of updates, Skoda Auto India has taken the wraps off the Slavia facelift. The changes cover the exterior, cabin, powertrain and equipment, with the biggest addition being a new eight-speed torque converter automatic for the 1.0 litre TSI turbo-petrol, just like on the facelifted Kushaq.
The Slavia is offered in six trim levels, including Classic, the new Classic+, Signature, Sportline and Prestige variants, while the Monte Carlo trim will also be available from launch for the first time. Pre-bookings are now open for Rs 15,000.
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Exterior
The Slavia retains its familiar overall shape, but there are enough changes to give the facelifted sedan a fresher look. It gets new LED headlights and LED tail lamps, with the latter featuring sequential turn indicators. The grille also has a chrome strip running across it, while the front and rear sections have been revised. A new design for the 16-inch alloy wheels rounds off the exterior changes.
The updated Slavia will be offered in 10 exterior shades – Candy White, Carbon Steel, Brilliant Silver, Lava Blue, Deep Black, Cherry Red, Shimla Green and Steel Grey. Skoda is also adding two new colours named Arctic Silver and Cappuccino Beige, but the latter will only become available from the end of 2026.
Skoda Slavia Facelift: New 8-Speed Automatic For The 1.0L TSI
The 1.0-litre TSI continues to be part of the lineup, but there is now a new gearbox option. Skoda has replaced the 6-speed unit with an 8-speed torque converter automatic, making the Slavia the first sedan in its segment to offer this combination.
The 1.0-litre TSI can also be had with a 6-speed manual. Buyers wanting more performance can continue with the 1.5-litre TSI, which is paired with the familiar 7-speed DSG automatic. Skoda has also made one mechanical change to the 1.5-litre TSI versions: they now get rear disc brakes.
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Feature Additions
Some of the more interesting additions are inside the cabin. The new Slavia gets a rear-seat massage function, which is a first in its segment. Another major addition is 360-degree surround view cameras, making the Slavia the first model developed under the Volkswagen Group's India 2.0 programme to have this feature. The camera works alongside Park Pilot and front parking sensors to make low-speed manoeuvring easier.
The digital instrument display has also been updated. The Slavia now replaces the erstwhile 8-inch unit with a larger 10.25-inch digital driver’s display.
The dashboard houses a 10.1-inch infotainment screen offering wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The more notable addition is the new AI Companion, which uses Google Cloud's Automotive AI Agent and brings Gemini-based voice assistance to the car. It can provide information such as news and trends as well as manage tasks such as music, phone calls and climate-control functions through voice commands.
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Safety Features
The Slavia continues to carry its 5-star Global NCAP safety rating for both adult and child occupant protection. Skoda says more than 25 active and passive safety features are standard across the range, including six airbags. Higher variants get more than 40 safety features. The updated equipment list also includes items such as automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, an auto-dimming IRVM and anti-glare ORVMs.
Skoda Slavia Facelift: Expected Launch And Price
Skoda is yet to announce the prices of the updated Slavia, and we expect it to happen early in October 2027. Prices for the existing model currently start at Rs 10 lakh and go up to Rs 18.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Expect the entry-level prices to remain under Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The new Slavia has been unveiled alongside the returning Octavia RS and the Superb TDI (coming in 2027) as Skoda looks to expand its premium lineup in India. Pre-bookings for the Slavia and Octavia RS are now open, while the company is garnering interest for the Superb.
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